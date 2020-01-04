bhad-bhabie,-16,-savagely-calls-out-boxer-adrien-broner,-30,-for-messaging-her-as-he-insists-it-was-‘honest-mistake’

Rapper Bhad Bhabie has called out boxer Adrien Broner for inappropriately messaging her, with him insisting it was an ‘honest mistake.’

Yikes.

The 16-year-old, whose career began when she uttered the immortal words ‘Cash me outside, how bah dah?’ on an episode of Dr Phil, wasn’t having any of it as she shared a screenshot of an Instagram message from Broner.

It read: ‘Text me crazy girl.’

In a savage move, the rapper – real name Danielle Bregoli – also attached a screenshot of the music video for Akon’s Locked Up.

Speaking to The Shade Room, Broner said it was ‘an honest mistake’ and is blaming Instagram.

‘Nobody wants to date a kid,’ he said. ‘But I fault Instagram for not having people’s age on their profile. I thought she was grown the way she out here moving.’

Broner was previously ordered to pay £600,000 to a woman who claimed he has sexually assaulted her in a nightclub.

Meanwhile, Bhad Bhabie had a slightly rocky end to 2019 after she got embroiled in a physical fight with fellow musician Woah Vicky.

Footage emerged of Bhad Bhabie being pinned down onto a sofa while being punched several times by Woah Vicky, real name Victoria Waldrip.

However, speaking out about the shocking incident, Danielle told her Instagram followers: ‘Anyone who says I got beat up is delusional this girl ain’t hit me one time.

‘She grabbed my hair and somehow ended up on top of me the whole time. My face stayed untouched, not even a lash missing.’

She added: ‘If extra people are involved and you ain’t even punch nobody that ain’t no fight baby girl. I want you by yourself!’

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for Broner for comment.





