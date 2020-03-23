BFFs Zain Imam, Randeep Rai and Abhishek Kapur fight boredom during Coronavirus quarantine

Contents
Zain Imam, Randeep Rai and Abhishek Kapur are TV BFFs. The trio is often seen having fun and making TikTok videos.
Recently, the three have been together during the Coronavirus quarantine. Well, the three boys decided to fight boredom while being stuck at home in a unique way.
They got together to play a fun indoor game. Take a look at videos that were shared by Abhishek on his Instagram.