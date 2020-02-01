beyond-brexit:-the-2020-forecast-for-london-house-prices

More than three years after the Brexit referendum, the United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, ahead of an 11-month transition period.

The UK will remain in both the EU customs union and single market until the end of this year, allowing time for lengthy trade negotiations.

There has been much speculation about life beyond Brexit and the terms of the exit agreement, which follows a prolonged period of political and economic uncertainty.

The general consensus from economists and property experts is that the clarity of the election result stripped away some of the uncertainty that has shrouded the UK homes market.

The Tory general election win brought a flurry of house price predictions as last year drew to a close, all pointing to a marginal rise for the average home across Greater London and a return to growth in the capital’s prime neighbourhoods.

2020: one per cent

2021: 2.5 per cent

2022: 4.5 per cent

Source: JLL

Earlier this month, Liam Bailey, head of residential research at Knight Frank, said the threat of a recession had also subsided.

Estate agents reported a “post-election bounce” in the second half of December, with the number of sales agreed in the capital up 19 per cent compared to a year ago.

Meanwhile, the latest Rightmove house price report, which tracked average asking prices in the capital from mid-December, saw the largest monthly rise ever recorded in January, pushing the average to £612,500 – an increase of 2.1 per cent.

So, is there a better chance of selling a property post-Brexit?

Rightmove said it expects a buoyant spring market for London homes. “The housing market dislikes uncertainty, and the unsettled political outlook over the last three-and-a -half years since the EU referendum caused some potential home movers to hesitate,” says Rightmove’s property expert Miles Shipside.

In addition, the London market was already in slowdown due to stretched buyer affordability after a five-year price boom.

“There now seems to be a release of this pent-up demand, which suggests we are in store for an active spring market, with more properties being listed by new sellers than we have seen in recent years,” adds Shipside.

“While there may well be more twists and turns to come in the Brexit saga, there is now an opportunity for sellers to get their property on the market for a spring move unaffected by Brexit deadlines. However, it is still a price-sensitive market, with stretched buyer affordability, so sellers should be careful not to get carried away with their pricing and miss out on this window of increased activity.”

The big property market forecast: 2020 and beyond

Cautious optimism

In the hours after the general election result, multimillion-pound mega deals exchanged or completed in central London. Wealthy overseas buyers and investors piled in, snapping up luxury homes, according to the capital’s high-end estate agents.

However, earlier this month property group JLL’s new head of residential research, Nick Whitten, was cautiously optimistic about the year ahead, saying: “We’ve entered a false dawn.”

The Tory win paints a more positive picture for the London housing market compared to the alternative outcome but uncertainty still looms, he explains: “As yet, we don’t know what life will be like after Brexit.”

“It will take some time before every part of the London housing market is firing on all cylinders again.”

Gradual house price growth predicted across London

With slow wage growth since the banking crash and heightened demand for new homes, prices finally started to slow, having approached affordability limits.

A recent study from JLL predicts house price growth across Greater London at one per cent this year and 2.5 per cent next year, before it jumps to 4.5 per cent in 2022.

Knight Frank’s Liam Bailey feels the regeneration effect that powers local house price growth may be tempered by interest rates, which earlier this week were held at 0.75 per cent amid cautious optimism from the Bank of England.

If interest rates do return to a process of normalisation, it could mark the end of a period of ultra-low mortgage rates and squeeze affordability for some purchasers, adds Bailey.

Where should savvy home hunters head?

The boroughs in the east of London have recorded the highest house price growth of any in the capital since 2014, due to ongoing and dramatic regeneration.

This was driven by the continuing success story of Canary Wharf, the spread of the Stratford transformation thanks to the Olympic legacy, and the construction of micro towns such as Barking Riverside.

Crossrail, which will run out to Shenfield in Essex, triggered the upgrade of town centres along the eastern branch of the Elizabeth line.

The boroughs in the east of London have recorded the highest house price growth since 2014, due to ongoing and dramatic regeneration (jasonhawkes.com)

“The outer east boroughs had some of the lowest property values and therefore the most capacity for growth, while inner London suffered from affordability constraints,” says Jennet Siebrits, head of residential research at CBRE.

This trend is set to continue, with first-time buyers drawn to new developments in the east.

Over the next five years house prices are forecast to rise 17 per cent in Redbridge to £413,719 — the highest of any borough in the capital.

However, by 2024 house price rises should start to spread, with double-digit growth in Lewisham, Barnet, Islington, Haringey and Richmond. Inner London should also see steady recovery in the early 2020s after a deep price correction.

Almacantar’s 29-home boutique scheme in Little Venice, Maida Vale, is part of the transformation of the inner London canal network.

Prices start from £850,000 for one-bedroom pad, the three-bedroom penthouse is priced at £3 million. Call Rokstone Properties on 0207 535 3948.

Giving the first-time buyer a leg up

First-time buyers have been the biggest players in the property market over the past five years.

Tapping into the Government’s shared equity scheme Help to Buy, they have been flocking to the regenerating boroughs of outer London, where house prices are deemed to be comparatively affordable.

Although wage growth is set to outstrip property price rises, affordability in the capital is still stretched. Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have pledged to reawaken David Cameron’s starter homes scheme — which never came to fruition.

The recycled policy will be named “First Homes” and these will be sold at a 30 per cent discount.

There’s talk of giving communities more power to design their own masterplan, while new “lifetime” fixed-rate mortgages will come with five per cent deposits.

There will be a push on shared ownership and the Tories have said they will review Help to Buy, which hints at a possible extension beyond the cut-off of 2023.

They will also aim to speed up the planning process — which should mean more homes are delivered faster.

London’s regeneration hotspots

The biggest pipelines of new homes can be found in the following 10 boroughs:

Top 10 boroughs with the biggest pipeline of new homes:

1. Tower Hamlets

2. Newham

3. Wandsworth

4. Ealing

5. Southwark

6. Brent

7. Barnet

8. Greenwich

9. Hillingdon

10. Barking & Dagenham

These areas are undergoing vast regeneration on former industrial land.

One of the largest Tower Hamlets schemes is the 620-unit Silk District in Whitechapel. It’s so-named because the Huguenots — Protestant silk weavers who fled persecution in France in the 17th century — settled and established their industry in that part of the East End.

The Silk District’s penultimate phase, called Georgette South, launches this month. The seven-storey tower comprises 71 apartments, from studios to three-bedroom homes, starting from £467,000. Call 020 3930 4287 or visit mountanvil.com/thesilkdistrict.

The land on which Greenwich Millennium Village is being built was drained in the 1600s for pasture and became a hanging ground for pirates, before it was industrialised. When complete, the village will deliver 3,000 homes, a yacht club and an ecology centre.

The primary school was built first, in 2000, and was rated “outstanding” by Ofsted in 2015. At the heart of the scheme is a village square with all amenities.

Prices range from £409,995 for a one-bedroom apartment to £900,000 for a four-bedroom townhouse. Visit gmv.london/availability.​