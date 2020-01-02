beyonce-straightens-blue-ivy’s-hair-as-they-party-with-megan-thee-stallion

Megan Thee Stallion made us all screech with jealousy when she shared casual snaps of her hanging out with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter.

The Hot Girl Summer rapper beat us all in a competition of ‘best New Year’s celebrations ever’ by becoming besties with Queen B at the Lemonade singer’s lavish party.

We’re bringing that hot girl summer energy all through 2020.

Megan and Bey made faces at the camera while seven-year-old Blue Ivy gave her best smile with her newly straightened locks for the occasion.

The 24-year-old captioned her photo: ‘Happy 2020 @beyonce’ along with a ‘rock on’ hand emoji.

Beyoncé had on a tiny New Year’s top hat because you simply cannot ring in the new decade without a festive hat of some kind.

Meanwhile, Megan went straight for the Louis Vuitton pyjamas as hot girls have to stay comfortable, too.

Fans couldn’t handle the ultimate trio, with some hoping this would mean they would collaborate.

One fan wrote: ‘Hot girl collaboration?’

Some couldn’t help but mention how lucky Beyoncé is to pose with Megan and Blue.

‘Blue and Meg posing with a lucky fan we love to see it,’ one user joked.

Another commented: ‘Blue ivy at both of you up’ along with a manicure emoji.

However, one fan commented what we’ve all been thinking: ‘And that’s on what..What a way to open up 2020..with Legend Blue Ivy and Legend and Icon Beyoncé.’

Our early nights are starting to look a little sadder, now.

Megan rose to fame after coining the term Hot Girl Summer – which resulted in a song of the same name – before she went on to release her mixtape Fever in May.

If you’re still wondering what Hot Girl Summer means, Megan – who is currently also in University studying health administration – explained: ‘It’s just basically about women — and men — just being unapologetically them.

‘Just having a good-a*s time, hyping up your friends, doing you, not giving a damn about what nobody got to say about it…You definitely have to be a person that can be the life of the party, and, y’know, just a bad bh.’





