Beyoncé shares trailer for upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collection

Beyoncé has given fans a taste of the forthcoming collaboration between her Ivy Park gymwear brand and sports giants Adidas, in the form of a one-minute trailer.

The clip, which you can see below, features a range of models including the singer herself as well as K-Pop star CL, and spoken-word slogans like “I find love in everything I do,” and “These barriers are not going to stop me.”

The singer has also been posting pictures of her modelling some of the items from the range on her official Instagram. It hits shelves on January 18.

Adidas’ official website for the collection describes the Ivy Park collaboration as a “partnership [that] unites two iconic brands, celebrating their heritage while creating uniforms of power.”

Beyoncé launched Ivy Park in 2016, initially in collaboration with Topshop. Two years later she acquired total ownership of the brand from co-founder Sir Philip Green following allegations of sexual harassment and racial abuse against him.

The singer and Green had both owned 50 per cent stakes in the label, which is named after Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s daughter Blue Ivy.

Her partnership with Adidas was announced in April last year, along with a special run of “signature sneakers”.