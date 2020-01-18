beyonce-fans-fuming-over-sainsbury’s-shading-ivy-park-collection:-‘you-don’t-own-a-color-combination-sweetie’

Beyonce fans have been left fuming after Sainsbury’s threw some shade the singer’s way following her new Ivy Park collection.

Plenty of people have noticed that the new colour palette bears quite a striking resemblance to the uniforms worn by staff at the supermarket.

We knew we’d seen that maroon and orange hue somewhere before.

After seeing the design, Sainsbury’s couldn’t resist a shady tweet, attaching a photo of the staff uniform, and adding the captions: ‘the original’ and ‘#Sainsbey,’

‘Repping since 1869,’ they wrote, adding a cheeky wink emoji.

However, some Beyonce fans are having absolutely none of it.

‘You don’t own a color combination sweetie,’ one fumed, with another saying: ‘No one asked. go buy #adidasxIVYPARK.’

‘Since 1869 and Beyoncé did it better in less than year,’ another irritated fan said, while one more made the baffling claim: ‘Girl bye, ivy park outsold.’

Another stan brought up Sainsbury’s share prices, saying: ‘The share price is just so funny to me.’

Meanwhile, others have understandably been left bemused at why people are ‘fighting with a supermarket’. Welcome to 2020.

‘As a fellow Beyoncé fan I am BEGGING you stans to stop embarrassing yourselves under this post. Please it ain’t that deep,’ one fan pleaded.

The new Ivy Park collection dropped on 18 January, and fans will no doubt be clamouring to get their own slice of the maroon and orange designs.

Beyonce had given fans a look at the new collection in her Elle magazine cover shoot last month, where she even posed in a supermarket aisle.

Girl, we see what you did there.

Despite the unexpected supermarket connection, celebrities have been loving the new collection, with Bey gifting the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Missy Elliott with some new looks.

Can we get in on this please?





