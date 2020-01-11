beyonce-fans-convinced-she’s-recorded-bond-theme-after-posting-martini-picture

Beyonce fans are speculating whether she could be recording the next James Bond theme, after she posted a cryptic photo on Instagram.

On Wednesday (January 8), the singer shared a picture of herself sipping a Martini at the Golden Globes last Sunday.

Although a seemingly innocuous snap, fans immediately began to draw parallels between the photo and one the singer had shared of herself holding a lemon only months before her ‘Lemonade’ album was announced.

And given that the drink is a known favourite of Beyonce’s, fans reckon she could be trying to tell us something once more.

The rumored feature in the new James Bond film soundtrack. 1. The clock in the IVY PARK x Adidas ad points to 4 and 10. The new James Bond film, “No Time To Die”, will be released on April 10 (4/10) in the US. 2. James Bond’s signature drink is a Martini. #Beyonce #beyhive pic.twitter.com/WGmBnZHnia — Sophia Aguila (@Piaaguila28) January 10, 2020

One fan wrote: “What makes me think Beyoncé is really doing the James Bond soundtrack is that it’s less than three months before the movie yet we still don’t know who are singing the songs.”

Another argued: “Beyoncé has been hinting at James Bond since her 2018 Coachella set when she sampled the theme tune during Don’t Hurt Yourself.”

But others were more sceptical, if only because the disappointment would be too much.

Could @Beyonce be dropping a hint that she’s singing the new James Bond theme tune for No Time To Die? Mrs Carter previously posted a photo with a lemon before dropping suprise new album, Lemonade…🍸🍋#NoTimeToDie #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/6NmAwJtTKr — Headliner Magazine (@HeadlinerHub) January 10, 2020

“I don’t wanna believe the Beyoncé James Bond theme rumour is true. Because apart from a Beyhive, I really love bond movies,” they said.

“It will wreck me if it’s not true when I believed it. Damn, there’s only so much heartbreak for a Beyhive.”

It was previously rumoured in 2017 that Beyonce was in talks to record a Bond theme. A source told The Daily Star at the time: “To tie-up a deal with Beyoncé for a theme song for Daniel’s fifth appearance as 007 would really be the icing on the cake.”

Yesterday, Beyonce also shared the trailer for her upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collection.