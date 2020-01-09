beyonce-caught-‘lurking’-on-kylie-jenner’s-instagram-as-she-‘likes-then-unlikes’-selfie

It seems Beyonce might be Keeping Up With the Kardashians or, at least, a Jenner as she’s been caught reportedly liking one of Kylie Jenner’s Instagram photos.

It’s a well known fact that the Single Ladies singer follows no one on the social media app despite herself boasting a staggering 137 million followers making her one of the most popular celebrities.

So it’s suspicious then that fans claim to have spotted her name under Kylie’s latest Instagram post considering she doesn’t follow the reality star.

The picture in question sees Kylie wearing a bright orange netted jumpsuit while taking a selfie in the mirror of her walk-in wardrobe. Behind her are racks of designer handbags from Birkins to Louis Vuittons and everything in between.

But it seems Beyonce had a change of heart as she is said to have literally clicked the heart again and unliked Kylie’s photo.

Fans who say they saw Bey’s like began sharing screenshots of it positioned amongst Kylie’s other followers who double-tapped the snap.

And others who couldn’t resist a good laugh, joked that it was actually Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy who accidentally liked Kylie’s selfie.

So was Bey really lurking on Kylie’s Instagram feed? Just like elevator-gate and many other mysteries regarding Beyonce, we’ll probably never know.

Many have long wondered how Beyonce really feels about the Kardashians and Jenners, considering she and husband Jay Z famously snubbed Kim and Kanye West’s wedding back in 2014 creating a rift between the couples.

Although Jay Z and Kanye reunited last month at Diddy’s 50th birthday party, Kim and Beyonce were not pictured together.

It’s a surprise Beyonce has time to scroll through anyone’s Instagram right now, as she’s been busy celebrating Blue Ivy’s eighth birthday this week and also announcing the launch date of her new Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration.

The Formation singer blessed us with several incredible promo shots from the shoot earlier, one of which includes her riding a bike in her underwear and a hoodie.

Maybe Kylie will return the favour and hit the like button?





