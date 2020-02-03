beyonce-and-jay-z-sitting-during-super-bowl-national-anthem-sparks-online-condemnation

Beyonce and Jay-Z hit headlines on Sunday as they made the decision to stay seated while Demi Lovato performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

As Demi belted out The Star-Spangled Banner ahead of the game at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, the superstar couple and their eight-year-old daughter Blue were photographed sitting firmly in their seats, while those around them stood.

While the pair have yet to comment on the move, it appears it could have been a statement echoing the protests of star athletes such as Colin Kaepernick, who famously “took a knee” during the anthem as a protest against police brutality.



In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. Since Kaepernick announced he would not stand for the song in protest of racial discrimination against blacks in the United States, many performers are now rethinking offers to sing the national anthem.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP Photo

However, Beyonce and JAY-Z’s decision was also deemed hypocritical by some on social media, after the rapper’s Roc Nation company recently teamed up with the National Football League (NFL) to oversee social justice programs and events, such as the Halftime Show.

WATCH: While thousands of proud Americans stood in-allegiance for the National Anthem, Jay-Z and Beyonce sat in silence. America has no place for unpatriotic scum like these two. Kick them and Colin Kaepernick right down to Mexico!#fixit pic.twitter.com/4JlEAKhd4i — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) February 3, 2020

Whatever their motivation, the video of the pair sitting down during the anthem sparked a furious row among Twitter users, with one tweeting: “Not only should Beyonce and Jay Z be ashamed for sitting during our National Anthem BUT they should be more ashamed that they have raised their child to also sit and disrespect our nation. We stand for the men and women who put their lives on the line everyday for US. Disgusting.”

“Jay z and his wife has reaped the rewards of this country, taken all they can and here they are, sitting during the anthem,” another wrote.

But others argued the pair were entirely within their rights to stay seated if they wanted to, with one hitting back: “Beyonce and Jay-Z aren’t the only people sitting down. But since they’re African American it’s a problem..?”



Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Rap artist Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy arrive at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

Robert Deutsch / USA Today

“The same people that are mad that Beyonce was sitting during the national anthem are the same ones that were sitting down on their couches when the national anthem was sung like please direct your anger towards something that matters,” another argued.