beyonce-and-jay-z-draw-controversy-after-sitting-for-national-anthem-at-the-super-bowl

Beyonce might not have been performing at the Super Bowl this year, but she and her husband Jay-Z drew plenty of attention when they reportedly decided not to stand for the National Anthem.

Joined by their daughter Blue Ivy, in footage for TMZ they were spotted sitting down as singer Demi Lovato performed the anthem for millions of people in the stadium and around the world.

While it isn’t known why they were sitting, some believe it was a show of solidarity with the protest movement started by player Colin Kaepernick – who started to kneel at matches to draw attention to the oppression of minorities and police brutality against marginalised communities.

The two have previously supported Kaepernick for his actions, with Beyonce thanking Kaepernick for his “selfless heart”, “conviction” and “personal sacrifice.” Since starting the protest in 2016, Kaepernick has not been signed to another NFL team.

Conservative commentators were quick to criticise Beyonce and Jay-Z for the move, with Tomi Lahren claiming they were “disrespectful” and referred to Jay-Z as a “former crack dealer” in one tweet which claimed they were sitting “because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them” and they should “try another country.”

Reactions to their apparent decision to sit were mixed online, with some celebrating the moment. One user wrote, “Big up Jay Z and Beyonce for not standing up for the national anthem.”

Matt Bellasai of Whine About It fame tweeted out simply, “I just hope Beyonce is having a good time.”

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s decision to sit appeared to be a striking choice for the couple since Jay-Z recently signed a deal with the NFL as a live music entertainment strategist.

At the time, he was criticised for the decision due to the treatment of Kaepernick and other athletes who decided to kneel but explained his position to the New York Times.

Saying that the NFL had to be “all-inclusive”, he said that the league was “willing to do some things, to make some changes, that we can do some good.”

Jay-Z also reportedly said at a press conference last year, “I think that we forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice so in that case this is a success — this is the next thing.”

“There’s two parts of protest: the protest, and then there’s a company or individual saying ‘I hear you, what do we do next?’ For me it’s about actionable items, what are we gonna do about it?” he said.

Beyonce posted to Instagram about her Super Bowl appearance, dressed in an emerald contrast stitch suit with a diamond choker.

On the other hand, Jay-Z channelled a vintage sportswear vibe in a Gucci floral windbreaker.

In an adorable pre-show moment, Jay-Z was seen taking pictures of his daughter Blue-Ivy on the pitch as she leapt into the air.