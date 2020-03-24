beyhadh-2:-maya-hits-vikram’s-head-with-a-bottle-&-tries-to-escape;-finds-her-mom-crying-for-help

|

Published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 17: 56 [IST]

The makers of Beyhadh 2 are keeping the viewers glued to the show with interesting twists and turns. In the upcoming episode, we will get to watch something really interesting, as Maya gets major clues against Vikram! As per the latest spoiler, Vikram plans for a dinner date with Maya. He tries to get close to Maya by hugging her while she was cooking, which makes her uncomfortable. Maya will be fuming with anger but waits for a right moment to attack Vikram. As Vikram tries to get closer, she takes a wine bottle next to her and smashes it on his head. Vikram gets hurt and falls on the ground, unconscious. When Maya tries to escape, Vikram tries to get hold of her, but manages to hit him with her walking stick. She finally reaches the basement, and enters a dark room, where Vikram would have hidden Maya’s mother. Maya is shocked to see Nandini (as she couldn’t recognise her due to memory loss) in the room. Nandini is seen crying for help. It has to be seen whether Nandini reveals something against Vikram. What will Maya do? Or will Vikram find Maya? For those who missed the last episode, here is what happened… In the previous episode, we saw Maya gets suspicious about Vikram as she finds that landline is not working and wonders how Vikram contacted the security. She tries to investigate the house, but Vikram distracts her. Maya is also surprised that Vikram is unaware that she is allergic to hazelnuts. Later, to keep Vikram away from home, she asks him to get the ingredients as she wanted to cook food for him. As soon as Vikram left, Maya starts searching the house, and to her shock, she finds a white cloth with blood stains and Rajiv’s body in the cupboard. Maya tries to unlock Vikram’s computer but couldn’t do it as Vikram returns home (as he had forgotten his wallet). Vikram panics as he couldn’t find Maya. Finally, he finds Maya, who pretends to be sleeping. Vikram finds a piece of cloth hanging outside his closet. To clear the air, he opens the cupboard and finds Rajiv’s body in the opposite direction. Vikram pats Maya’s head and tells her that he knows that Maya is aware of everything and Maya gets up startled. Also Read: Beyhadh 2 Spoiler: Vikram’s Connection With Maya Revealed; Rudra & Maya To Bump Into Each Other!