betty-white-still-styling-at-98-as-she-rocks-colourful-look-for-birthday

Betty White looked to be loving life as she was snapped a day before her 98th birthday, glammed up for the occasion.

The star looked incredible as she prepared to celebrate the big day, donning a bright outfit and cheekily grinning at the camera.

Sporting a turquoise printed jacket and trousers combo, with black heels and a bright scarf, the veteran actress proved she’s ever-stylish.

Betty clung to her driver’s arm to run some errands in Beverly Hills, beaming all the while and, seriously, we can never get enough of that positive energy.

The actress is receiving a whole lot of love for her birthday, with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds joining forces to sing her happy birthday.

Ryan and Sandra sang their parts of the song separately to the camera, which Ryan cleverly merged into one beautifully tuneful song, the little technical whiz. As Sandra ended her section, she soulfully told Betty: ‘From Sandy, who loves you more than Ryan.’

The Deadpool actor was having none of it, though, and added from his end: ‘From Ryan, who loves you SO much more than Sandy.’

The 43-year-old then showed off his trademark wit, as he joked that every year he turns up naked to give Betty a bouquet of flowers.

‘What did Sandy ever do for you every year?’ an indignant Ryan demanded to know.

‘Did she ever show up and hand-deliver flowers to you wearing nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets just like you requested? Doubt it.’

Considering she’s got Sandra and Ryan competing for her attention, she’s quite the lucky lady.

Betty’s definitely had an impressive career to say the least, with her first credited role being in 1945.

And there’s absolutely no slowing her down as the actress is still working, her most recent role being in Toy Story 4 as Bitey White.

Go get ’em, Betty.





