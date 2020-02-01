betting-suspended-on-gareth-bale-to-tottenham-after-real-madrid-leave-him-out-of-squad

Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrid’s squad for the derby at home to Atletico in LaLiga on Saturday, even though he is not injured.

The Welsh winger has been linked with a deadline-day return to Tottenham and trained normally with his team-mates on Friday.

Following word of the omission for the Madrid derby, bookmakers 888sport suspended betting on Spurs pulling off a remarkable deal.

A spokesperson said: “This transfer window has been short of fireworks but we might have some in the final hours of January – a move from Gareth Bale to Tottenham would send shockwaves through the Premier League.

“Bale and Zinedine Zidane have never seen eye-to-eye, and after the Welshman was left out of Real’s squad for the Madrid derby, we’ve suspended betting on his transfer to Spurs.”

Asked about a possible transfer in his pre-match press conference on Friday, coach Zinedine Zidane said: “I’m not contemplating that possibility.”