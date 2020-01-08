betting-ad-featuring-england-footballer-declan-rice-banned,-as-watchdog-rules-prank-videos-are-advertising

YouTube prank videos made by corporate brands are subject to advertising rules, a watchdog had ruled after banning a clip of England footballer Declan Rice appearing for a betting company.

In the first ruling of its type, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) dismissed Betway’s argument that the social media video didn’t come under advertising regulations as is did not make any overt references to its products.

The ad was deemed to have breached guidelines for featuring the 20-year-old footballer, as betting companies are banned from using under 25s in a “significant role” in ads.

The video, which was posted in October, showed West Ham’s club captain Mark Noble orchestrating a fake clamping of Rice’s Range Rover in a London car park while feeding lines to an actor posing as a traffic warden.

During the video, the footballers wore West Ham shirts with the club’s Betway sponsor prominently displayed and at the end the viewers saw Betway’s logo, tagline ‘Heed Your Hunch’ and a GambleAware warning flash up.