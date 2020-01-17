better-call-saul-will-end-after-season-6-next-year

Better Call Saul is sadly coming to an end as it was revealed that the Breaking Bad spin-off would conclude after its sixth series.

Airing on Netflix in the UK, the critically lauded prequel series follows Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from con-man into the scheming lawyer who would go on to represent Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad.

But after first airing in 2015, all good things must sadly come to an end, as it was revealed that the show had been renewed for a sixth and final season premiering in 2021.

Announcing the news to the Television Critics’ Association, show-runner Peter Gould thanked fans for allowing them to tell the story of ‘our complicated and comprised hero, Jimmy McGill’ while showing that they planned on going out with a bang.

‘We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible,’ he said, via Variety.

‘Next month we start work on the sixth and final season – we’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing.’

Reports of the drama series wrapping up first emerged back in 2019 after Giancarlo Esposito, who plays meth distributor Gus Fring in the AMC series, appeared to confirm that there would only be two more seasons of the show.

‘If you look at the Breaking Bad model, [creator Vince Gilligan] said five years, five seasons, but it was really five and six,’ he said.

Talking about BCS, he continued: ‘There will be six seasons. It seems like that’s the way, the comfortable way, to end this show.’

Giancarlo isn’t the only Breaking Bad actor to have reprised his role for the spin-off series, with the characters Mike Ehrmantraut, Hank Schrader and Tuco Salamanca all having appeared in the show.

As for Jesse Pinkman? Aaron Paul said he’d reprise the loveable slacker on Better Call Saul ‘in a heartbeat.’

Bringing Jesse back? Talk about ending the show with a bang.

Better Call Saul season five returns to Netflix on Monday 24 February.





