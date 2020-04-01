“Better Call Saul” Season 6: The “Breaking Bad” Sequel Is Ending With this Chapter- What Are The Release Date, Cast, Plot!!

Saul Goodman will return for the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. It’s been confirmed that the much-acclaimed series will end it’s run with its sixth installment.

SAUL GOODMAN

We all know Saul Goodman from the hit series Breaking Bad. Breaking Bad is considered one of the greatest TV series ever made. So, their characters have a lasting impression on our minds. One of the main characters in the series was Saul Goodman, a lawyer who would be the legal adviser of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. But, never did we think that he would be getting a series on his own. And now, as we have completed the fifth season of the series, we realize what a loss it would have been if not for a series like this.

BETTER CALL SAUL

Better Caul Saul was created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, the makers of Breaking Bad. It revolves around the life of the criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. The series tells us the journey of Jimmy McGill, an ethical low paid lawyer to Saul GoodMan, who had connections with all of the criminal underworld. The first season came out on February 8, 2015. The ten episodes of the first season came out two years after the finale of Breaking Bad.

Credit: Netflix.

The series quickly rose to critical acclaim. It had around 97% rating from Rotten Tomatoes and a 78% from Metacritic. Netflix had acquired the series and started streaming all the episodes after it broadcasted on AMC. Such a wonderful reception encouraged the makers to go ahead with their renewal plans. So, they made four more, each which turned out to be better than it’s former. The fifth season began it’s run on February 27, 2020, and will end by April 20, 2020. All of the seasons were lauded by critics and fans alike. Critics praised the series for its wonderful storyline, cinematography, and particularly the brilliant performance of the cast. They hailed the series as one of the best prequels ever made.

SEASON 6: RELEASE AND PLOT

The makers of the show announced the renewal of the series for one last time on January 19, 2020. They said that the sixth season would be the last one of the series. But, as the fifth season is still on the run, we won’t be getting the next before 2021. The recent Coronavirus pandemic is also one of the reasons for the delay.

The final season will concentrate more on Saul’s associations with Mike and Gus. We will also see their end at the hands of Walter as in Breaking Bad. The dynamic meth duo Walter and Jesse will make their presence in the final season. The series shows us glimpses of Saul’s life on a new identity. This is set after the events of Breaking Bad. So, the things happening in the final episodes of Breaking Bad may be shown here too. But we may also see some more exciting events after that. But, to be sure, we have to wait for the last season. And when it finally does, it will surely be something we might not want to miss.