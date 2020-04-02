better-call-saul-season-5:-what-is-the-future-of-the-characters-now?-read-updates!

“Better Call Saul”, one of the most amazing and loved American Television crime series has been released on 23rd of February 2020. The series was produced by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.

This is basically based on 2 micro plots, Rise of Jimmy McGill as a lawyer and rise of rivalry between Cartel and Gustavo Fring’s story before he sets up a superlab for the Meth production.

For those readers who unfortunately don’t know about this series, it is basically a prequel of Highly rated and Emmy Award Winning show ‘Breaking Bad ‘. Breaking bad have rated even higher than ‘Game of thrones ‘ in many of the rating sites. Now, you can guess what level of popularity we are talking about. The fifth season shows Jimmy’s progression as a lawyer as he again got his license after the suspension of one year was over.

CAST OF THE SERIES

Bob Odenkirk will be seen as Jimmy Mc Gill/Saul Goodman, Jonathan Banks would be seen as Mike, Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, and Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring. Each and every character in the series seems to be perfect for its role. It’s like that role is made keeping particularly that person in mind. Well, that’s proof that actors are doing a great job. The role of Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler is widely liked by the fans. This season will be the most engaging season. Fans of the series will not be able to miss a single episode. We really hope that the upcoming season will be as popular as the ‘ Breaking Bad ‘ was, and win lots of awards across the globe. Let’s see what happen to Mike, the Gus, Jimmy and all other characters in the series.