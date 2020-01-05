‘better-call-saul’-season-5-netflix-release-schedule

Better Call Saul season 5 – Picture: AMC/Sony TV

Better Call Saul season 5 is about to start airing on AMC in the United States and will be coming to Netflix around the globe over the next year or so. Here’s when we’re expecting season 5 of Better Call Saul to be arriving on Netflix domestically and internationally in 2020 and 2021.

It’s been a great few years to be a Breaking Bad fan with Better Call Saul telling us the origin story of the wise talking Saul Goodman. In addition, late last year, we got the release of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie that concludes Jessie Pinkman’s story.

Season 5 is set to be the final season of Better Call Saul and is due to premiere on AMC from February 23rd, 2020 and once again consist of 10 episodes and wrap up on April 20th, 2020.

Let’s now take a look at when season 5 will be on Netflix.

Better Call Saul Season 5 Netflix International Release Schedule

As per previous season such as season 3 and 4 of Breaking Bad, new episodes will drop weekly alongside the show’s airing in the States.

This weekly release schedule applies to Netflix regions such as the United Kingdom, mainland Europe including Poland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland, and Turkey. It also applies to the release schedule for Latin America and Asian regions. Weekly episodes of Better Call Saul S5 does not apply to South Africa, Canada, Iceland or Spain.

As confirmed by Netflix UK’s social channels, all regions that get weekly episodes per previous years will get weekly episodes once again. Netflix lost a couple of its big weekly episode shows in 2019/20 including Dynasty and Black Lightning so it’s good Better Call Saul didn’t follow suit.

Better Call Saul s5 will launch weekly from 24 Feb which is good because it’s been 2 months since El Camino and we need more from the Gilligan Cinematic Universe. pic.twitter.com/seadUuav04 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 21, 2019

Here’s the full release schedule for 2020. Note that episode 1 will drop after its Sunday premiere. Episode 2 is expected to come to Netflix the day after in its regular Monday spot but that’s yet to be confirmed.

We’ll update this list once we get a full picture of the release schedule.

Episode Number AMC Air Date Netflix Release Date 401 February 23, 2020 February 24, 2020 402 February 24, 2020 February 25, 2020 403 March 2, 2020 March 3, 2020 404 March 9, 2020 March 10, 2020 405 March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020 406 March 23, 2020 March 24, 2020 407 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 408 April 6, 2020 April 7, 2020 409 April 13, 2020 April 14, 2020 410 April 20, 2020 April 21, 2020

When will Better Call Saul season 5 be on Netflix in the US and Canada?

Those in Canada, the United States, South Africa and Spain will have the longest to wait. Season 4 at the time of publishing still has yet to drop on Netflix in those regions (although we’re currently predicting February 2020).

That’s because Netflix only gets the streaming license shortly before new seasons air on AMC. This is to help promote the show on the network.

In the case of season 5 being the last season, we’re expecting it to arrive around a year after the airing. That means we can probably expect season 5 of Better Call Saul to be on Netflix in the aforementioned regions in early 2021.

We’ll keep this post up-to-date as time progresses with all the release news regarding Better Call Saul season 5. For now, tell us in the comments if you’re looking forward to the next season.