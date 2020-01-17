better-call-saul-renewed-for-sixth-and-final-series

It seems like Bob Odenkirk’s transformation from Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman is almost complete, with Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul having been renewed for a sixth and final season.

The final season will reportedly consist of thirteen episodes – three more than the preceding five runs – and is expected to go into production later this year.

Given that the show leads into the events of Breaking Bad, an end to the series was never going to be too far away, but fans will no doubt be disappointed to wave goodbye to the character for a second time.

The prequel show, whose fifth season is set to air in February 2020, chronicles the events that turned Odenkirk’s character into the slippery, crooked lawyer that we see in Breaking Bad.

Over the course of the series, several Breaking Bad alumni have made appearances – with Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks part of the main cast from the beginning and Giancarlo Esposito joining in season 3.

Raymond Cruz, Laura Fraser and Mark Margolis are among the other stars to have appeared in both shows, while they will reportedly be joined by Dean Norris and Steven Michael Quezada in season five.

It remains to be seen whether any further spin-off shows are in the offing – creator Vince Gilligan said “never say never” about the possibility when asked last October, but claimed he’d like to work on something outside the Breaking Bad universe next.

A movie sequel, El Camino was released on Netflix last year with Aaron Paul reprising the role of Jesse Pinkman.

Better Call Saul season 5 will be available on Netflix from 24th February 2020.