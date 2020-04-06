better-call-saul-found-its-way-out-of-the-plot-hole.-how-did-the-writers-do-it?

Better Call Saul at last found a way to fix a plot hole made during the Breaking Bad era. In the latest installment of Better Call Saul season 5, “JMM,” Kim and Jimmy tie knot in a distinctly unromantic way, in a fast and not so joyful legal ceremony one morning before work.

Their main idea was to protect the couple to give evidence against one another if Jimmy’s unlawful shenanigans as Saul ever caught up to him. Even after the cold and clinical wedding, the spark in between Jimmy and Kim was still there, even after they admitted to working with the cartel. Even after the cut and dry nature of their wedding, one interesting character detail removed out during the attestation stage of the ceremony: Jimmy’s previous two marriage. Further details aren’t explored in “JMM” and Kim’s non-reaction proves that she was well known for being Jimmy’s “third time’s the charm,”.

In the series, Saul mournfully tells Walter White he caught his second wife cheating with his stepfather, establishing at least two marriages in the lawyer’s past.

This whole storyline emphasizes the pitfalls of posteriorly writing a prequel to an existing character and Gilligan accepts the fact that he didn’t anticipate the issue when first diving into Better call Saul. The acting performance of all the actors is really appreciable. The cherry on the cake was its direction and screenplay. Michael Morris really deserves appreciation for being a clever and smart director. He had also worked as Executive producer and director for Bloodline on Netflix.

Plot holes are a common occurrence when you are working on a prequel web series but what is important is whether you are able to fix it or not. And the writers of Better Call Saul definitely know to find their way out of it.