Starfield is true to Bethesda traditions by manifesting itself through any means possible, as it recently a new custom Starfield PC was spotted. With Starfield poised to become Bethesda Games Studio’s first new IP in 25 years, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the world-building and storytelling potential of the new universe. Shortly before the title game’s first showing in June of this year, it was announced that Starfield would be moved from next November to sometime in 2023.

On display at Worlds of Bethesda, recently held during PAX Aus, the images captured the intricate craftsmanship that embraced the Starfield aesthetic. Photos posted on Reddit by user StarfieldExplorer47 reveal a bulky but very neat build, especially given the size. Encased in a seemingly transparent structure, with the Starfield logo emblazoned across the center, comments on the post theorize that the components used could include ‘either a 6800 or a 6900‘ acting as graphics card.

Bethesda Reveals New Starfield PC

It was recently revealed that Starfield is being Bethesda’s most ambitious projectgiven that more than double the number of workers is required than in Fallout 76, with an approximate of up to 500 workers involved in the space science fiction project.