beth-rigby:-first-time-tory-voters-are-watching-boris-closely

The last place I expected to find myself five weeks after Boris Johnson’s election victory was on a farm owned by a woman called Shayne, 270 miles from Downing Street, being nuzzled by an alpaca. I was still dressed in my pillarbox-red telly coat, and still talking Brexit, but I was far from Westminster. I was in Rookhope, County Durham.

This remote part of the Pennines turned Tory for the first time ever last year, and became a trophy brick after Johnson’s comprehensive demolition of Labour’s “red wall”. Now first-time Tory voters such as Shayne are waiting to see if he can keep his promises.

A lifelong Labour voter, Shayne could not bring herself to vote for the party this time around. She wanted Brexit to be sorted, didn’t believe Labour’s promises and thought Corbyn was “weak”.

But she’s not sure whether Johnson will keep his word when it comes to better broadband, transport links and more doctors’ appointments for places like Rookhope. In this pocket of the North-East, where there are just four buses a day to the nearest market town, Westminster feels a long way off.

A different political fight is emerging, and it starts in places such as Rookhope with voters like Shayne. Johnson has five years to turn his toehold in seats he didn’t even dream of winning into a real foothold. And he seems to be on the front foot. In the past week alone he’s pledged to protect services at Bishop Auckland’s hospital (Conservative majority 7,962) and reopen the train station at Blyth (majority 712). Local pledges married to big ambition.

Beth Rigby outside Westminster (Matt Writtle)

With big promises on NHS spending and infrastructure investment, Johnson has no problem at all in borrowing Labour’s clothes to dress up his Government as one which wants to level up the country, which is why it’s almost certain he will go ahead with HS2.

It is also why, despite this week’s hard talk, he needs to land a decent trade deal. Go for a Canada deal, and the UK economy could be 4.9 per cent worse off in the next 15 years, according to the most recently published Treasury forecasts. Go for a no-deal exit — this week rebranded the “Australian arrangement” — and GDP would be a projected 7.7 per cent lower.

Johnson understood Brexit wasn’t about economics but about identity, and for that he was richly rewarded by voters. But he didn’t just promise to deliver Brexit, he also promised his supporters the possibility of a more prosperous future, which is why economic pragmatism should trump ideology in the next round of negotiations.

Put simply, a big-spending PM needs a healthy economy. And for that Johnson needs a good deal with the UK’s biggest trading partner. Voters like Shayne are watching and waiting. If he falls short, she believes this country could easily turn Labour again. He won Rookhope. Now he has to prove he deserves to keep it.

Beth Rigby is Political Editor at Sky News

