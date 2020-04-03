Bestselling books from the week that ended March 29

Here are bestsellers from Publishers Weekly for the week that ended March 28.HARDCOVER FICTION1. “The Boy From the Woods” • Harlan Coben2. “American Dirt” • Jeanine Cummins3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” • Charlie Mackesy4. “The Sinner” • J.R. Ward5. “The Last Odyssey” • James Rollins6. “The Glass Hotel” • Emily St. John Mandel7. “In Five Years” • Rebecca Serle8. “Blindside” • James Patterson and James Born9. “The Mirror & the Light” • Hilary Mantel10. “The Numbers Game” • Danielle SteelHARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “The Splendid and the Vile” • Erik Larson2. “Untamed” • Glennon Doyle3. “Lady in Waiting” • Anne Glenconner4. “Find Your Path” • Carrie Underwood5. “The Office” • Andy Greene6. “Open Book” • Jessica Simpson7. “Get Out of Your Head” • Jennie Allen8. “Dangerous Prayers” • Craig Groeschel9. “D&D: Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount” • Wizards of the Coast10. “The Blueprint” • Douglas R. ConantMASS MARKET PAPERBACKS1. “Window on the Bay” • Debbie Macomber2. “Long Road to Mercy” • David Baldacci3. “Liar Liar” • Patterson/Fox4. “Little Fires Everywhere” (TV tie-in) • Celeste Ng5. “Celtic Empire” • Cussler/Cussler6. “Blessing in Disguise” • Danielle Steel7. “Denim and Diamonds” • Debbie Macomber8. “Longing for Yesterday” • Debbie Macomber9. “Heartbreaker” • B.J. Daniels10. “The Night Window” • Dean KoontzTRADE PAPERBACKS1. “Little Fires Everywhere” • Celeste Ng2. “The Odd Is Out” • James Rallison3. “The Inn” • Patterson/Fox4. “Worlds Within Worlds” • Kerby Rosanes5. “Before We Were Yours” • Lisa Wingate6. “Unsolved” • Patterson/Ellis7. “Normal People” • Sally Rooney8. “The Outsider” • Stephen King9. “Every Breath” • Nicholas Sparks10. “One Good Deed” • David BaldacciHere are the bestsellers at area independent stores for the week that ended March 29. Stores reporting: the Book House, Left Bank Books, Main Street Books, the Novel Neighbor, Subterranean Books.ADULTS1. “The Mirror and the Light” • Hilary Mantel2. “Untamed” • Glennon Doyle3. “The Splendid and the Vile” • Erik Larson4. “Little Fires Everywhere” • Celeste Ng5. “The Night Watchman” • Louise Erdrich6. “The 7 ½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” • Stuart Turton7. “American Dirt” • Jeanine Cummins8. “The Overstory” • Richard Powers9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” • Delia Owens10. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” • TJ KluneCHILDREN/YOUNG ADULTS1. “The New Kid” • Jerry Craft2. “One Crazy Summer” • Rita Williams-Garcia3. “Dog Man and Cat Kid” • Dav Pilkey4. “Out of My Mind” • Sharon M. Draper5. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” • Newt Scamander6. “The Giver” • Lois Lowry7. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” • Jason Reynolds & Ibram X. Kendi8. “Black Brother, Black Brother” • Jewell Parker Rhodes9. “I Am Malala” • Malala Yousafzai10. “Mananaland” • Pam Munoz Ryan

