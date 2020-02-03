bestselling-books-for-the-week-that-ended-jan.-26

Here are the bestselling books from Publishers Weekly for the week that ended Jan. 25.HARDCOVER FICTION1. “American Dirt” • Jeanine Cummins2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” • Charlie Mackesy3. “Lost” • Patterson/Born4. “The Guardians” • John Grisham5. “Dear Edward” • Ann Napolitano6. “Such a Fun Age” • Kiley Reid7. “The Silent Patient” • Alex Michaelides8. “Moral Compass” • Danielle Steel9. “A Long Petal of the Sea” • Isabel Allende10. “Agency” • William GibsonHARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “A Very Stable Genius” • Rucker/Leonning2. “Profiles in Corruption” • Peter Schweizer3. “Leadership Strategy and Tactics” • Jocko Lillink4. “Boundless” • Ben Greenfield5. “Talking to Strangers” • Malcolm Gladwell6. “All Along You Were Blooming” • Morgan Harper Nichols7. “The Defined Dish” • Alex Snodgrass8. “The Values Compass” • Mandeep Rai9. “Tightrope” • Kristof/WuDunn10. “Tiny Habits” • BJ FoggMASS MARKET PAPERBACKS1. “Country Strong” • Linda Lael Miller2. “The Oysterville Sewing Circle” • Susan Wiggs3. “Vendetta in Death” • J.D. Robb4. “The Boy” • Tami Hoag5. “Pieces of Her” • Karin Slaughter6. “Cut and Run” • Fern Michaels7. “Wolf Pack” • C.J. Box8. “The First Lady” • Patterson/DuBois9. “The Coming Storm” • Nora Roberts10. “Cemetery Road” • Greg IlesTRADE PAPERBACKS1. “One Good Deed” • David Baldacci2. “Little Fires Everywhere” • Celest Ng3. “7-Day Apple Cider Vinegar Cleanse” • J.J. Smith4. “Before We Were Yours” • Lisa Wingate5. “The River Murders” • James Patterson6. “Official SAT Study Guide” (2020 ed.) • College Board7. “The Overstory” • Richard Powers8. “The Girls With No Names” • Serena Burdick9. “The Outsider” • Stephen King10. “Instant Loss: Eat Real, Lose Weight” • Brittany WilliamsHere are the bestsellers at area independent stores for the week that ended Jan. 26. Stores reporting: the Book House, Left Bank Books, Main Street Books, the Novel Neighbor, Subterranean Books.ADULTS1. “American Dirt” • Jeanine Cummins2. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” • Philip Rucker3. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” • Ocean Vuong4. “The Water Dancer” • Ta-Nehisi Coates5. “The Overstory” • Richard Powers6. “A Long Petal of the Sea” • Isabel Allende7. “Witnessing Whiteness: The Need to Talk about Race and How to Do It” • Shelly Tochluk8. “The Last Wish” • Andrzej Sapkowski9. “Library of Small Catastrophes” • Alison C. Rollins10. “Life Undercover” • Amaryllis FoxCHILDREN/YOUNG ADULTS1. “Dog Man: Fetch 22” • Dav Pilkey2. “Sofia Valdez, Future Prez” • Andrea Beaty3. “The Faithful Spy” • John Hendrix4. “Look Both Ways” • Jason Reynolds5. “Julian Is a Mermaid” • Jessica Love6. “Owl Moon” • Jane Yolen7. “White Bird” • RJ Palacio8. “Little Women” • Louisa May Alcott9. “Children of Blood and Bone” • Tomi Adeyemi10. “This Is How We Do It: One Day In the Lives of Seven Kids from Around the World” • Matt Lamothe

