bestselling-books-for-the-week-that-ended-feb.-2

Here are the bestsellers from Publishers Weekly for the week that ended Feb. 1.HARDCOVER FICTION1. “American Dirt” • Jeanine Cummins 2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” • Charlie Mackesy 3. “When You See Me” • Lisa Gardner 4. “Lost” • Patterson/Born 5. “Dear Edward” • Ann Napolitano 6. “A Long Petal of the Sea” • Isabel Allende 7. “The Silent Patient” • Alex Michaelides 8. “Such a Fun Age” • Kiley Reid 9. “The Guardians” • John Grisham 10. “Moral Compass” • Danielle Steel HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “A Very Stable Genius” • Rucker/Leonning 2. “Profiles in Corruption” • Peter Schweizer 3. “Get Out of Your Head” • Jennie Allen 4. “The Making of a Miracle” • Mike Eruzione 5. “Leadership Strategy and Tactics” • Jocko Lillink 6. “Me and White Supremacy” • Layla Saad7. “Why We’re Polarized” • Ezra Klein8. “Harry Potter: Knitting Magic” • Tanis Gray 9. “Talking to Strangers” • Malcolm Gladwell 10. “The Defined Dish” • Alex Snodgrass MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS1. “Vendetta Road” • Christine Feehan 2. “Blessing in Disguise” • Danielle Steel 3. “Country Strong” • Linda Lael Miller 4. “The Oysterville Sewing Circle” • Susan Wiggs 5. “Hunting for a Highlander” • Lynsay Sands 6. “Shot to Hell” • William W. Johnstone 7. “Ambush” • Patterson/Born 8. “Unspoken” • Lisa Jackson 9. “Vendetta in Death” • J.D. Robb 10. “Pieces of Her” • Karin Slaughter TRADE PAPERBACKS1. “One Good Deed” • David Baldacci 2. “Little Fires Everywhere” • Celest Ng 3. “Publication Manual of the APA” • APA 4. “Before We Were Yours” • Lisa Wingate 5. “The River Murders” • James Patterson 6. “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” • Kim Michele Richardson 7. “Official SAT Study Guide” (2020 ed.) • College Board8. “Publication Manual of the APA” (7th ed.) • APA9. “The Overstory” • Richard Powers 10. “Insatiable” • Helen Hardt Here are the bestsellers at area independent stores for the week that ended Feb. 2. Stores reporting: the Book House, Left Bank Books, Main Street Books, the Novel Neighbor, Subterranean Books.ADULTS1. “American Dirt” • Jeanine Cummins2. “The Handmaid’s Tale” • Margaret Atwood3. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” • Philip Rucker & Carol Leonnig4. “The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher” • Andrzej Sapkowski5. “Old School Love: And Why It Works” • Joseph “Rev” Run & Justine Simmons6. “Brick by Brick: Building Hope and Opportunity for Women Survivors Everywhere” • Karen Sherman7. “Homie” • Danez Smith8. “Year of the Monkey” • Patti Smith9. “When You See Me” • Lisa Gardner10. “Figuring” • Maria PopovaCHILDREN/YOUNG ADULTS1. “Black Is a Rainbow Color” • Angela Joy2. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” • Dav Pilkey3. “Tomorrow I’ll Be Kind” • Jessica Hische4. “New Kid” • Jerry Craft5. “The Hate U Give” • Angie Thomas6. “Black Girl Unlimited: The Remarkable Story of a Teenage Wizard” • Echo Brown7. “The Bridge Home” • Padma Venkatraman8. “Hello Robots” • Joan Holub9. “Children of Virtue & Vengeance” • Tomi Adeyemi10. “Goodnight Moon” • Margaret Wise Brown

