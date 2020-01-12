Another week, another awards ceremony in Hollywood and this time stars are gathering for the Critics Choice Awards.

The glitzy ceremony is being held at Santa Monica’s historic venue Barker Hangar today, with Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez and Brad Pitt among the big name nominees.

And while A-list attendees are vying for the top gongs, we’re really just in it for the spectacle that is the red carpet, which is airing live on Foxtel’s Arena from 11am.

Here are the best and worst looks.

Former Disney star AJ Michalka is one of the first to arrive, and she’s gone with key lime pie chic.

media_camera US actress AJ Michalka. Picture: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP

Actress Karen Fukuhara is edgy in this straight shoulder white dress with high leg slits.

media_camera Karen Fukuhara. Picture: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP

TV personality Carrie Keagan has gone full mermaid in royal blue.

media_camera US TV personality Carrie Keagan. Picture: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP

Nominee for Actress in a Movie/Miniseries Megan Hilty (Patsy & Loretta) has played it safe in black, luckily she’s saved it with sparkles.

media_camera Megan Hilty. Picture: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP

Originally published as Best, worst Critics Choice red carpet looks