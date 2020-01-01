“best-wishes”-politicians-talk-of-peace,-love-and-joy-on-new-year

New resolutions in the country’s progress campaign should inspire our strength, said M Venkaiah Naidu.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his New Year wishes to people across the country through Twitter on Wednesday. He tweeted: “May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled.”

Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled. आप सभी को साल 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

The new goals and new resolutions in the country’s progress campaign should inspire our strength and effort, tweeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

देश के प्रगति अभियान में नव लक्ष्य और नव संकल्प हमारे सामर्थ्य और पुरुषार्थ को प्रेरणा दे। #Welcome2020#NewYear2020 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 1, 2020

May the New Year 2020 brings with it new hope, new dawn, and happiness for everyone tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

May the #NewYear 2020 brings with it new hope, a new dawn and happiness for everyone. #HappyNewYear সকলকে জানাই ইংরাজি নতুন বছরের

শুভেচ্ছা|২০২০ এক নতুন ভোর আনুক,

নতুন আশায় পরিপূর্ণ হোক সকলের

জীবন। সকলে সুস্থ থাকুন, ভালো থাকুন pic.twitter.com/5scvhSu3iq — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 1, 2020

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted saying, “With the best wishes of the unity, progress, and brotherhood of the country, hearty congratulations to all the peace-loving state, country and foreigners on the new year! The new year will come as a new era of fraternity in India’s socio-political history.”

देश की एकता, तरक़्क़ी और भाईचारे की शुभकामनाओं के साथ सभी अमन-चैन पसंद प्रदेश-देश-विदेशवासियों को नये साल की हार्दिक बधाई! नया साल भारत के सामाजिक-राजनीतिक इतिहास में बंधुत्व का नया युग बनकर आयेगा. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 1, 2020

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala wished for peace for all.

A very Happy New Year to all.

A new hope,

A new resolve,

A new prayer,

AND

A new affirmation in the bountiful energy of our young & the innate strength of India