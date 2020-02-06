best-wellness-retreats-in-europe-for-a-2020-health-reboot

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

With all the stresses that come with modern day life – being constantly glued to our phones, incessant scrolling on Instagram, and the looming uncertainties around us, be it, climate change or leaving the EU – it’s no surprise that more and more of us are choosing to escape it all and reconnect with nature, if only for a few days.

The global wellness tourism industry is now valued at $639.4 billion, and this is forecast to rocket to $919 billion by 2022, so the chances are you’re already at least considering going on a retreat for your next holiday.

Can you think of anything better than sunrise yoga, plant-based feasts, hikes, massages, breathwork and meditation around the pool while the sun beats down on your back?

We can’t. So below, we’ve rounded up the best wellness retreats to head to in Europe this summer.

Fit & Flow Retreats at Pine Cliffs Portugal

(Fit & Flow Retreats)

London trainers Kim Hartwell and Katie Gray are back in the Algarve on the first May bank holiday weekend of 2020 to host another Fit & Flow Retreat.

Expect fitness and yoga classes, combining strength, movement, Pilates and meditation, with a sprinkling of spa relaxation and plenty of time to spend at your leisure.

The package includes five nights at the 5* resort, two workouts a day, cliff walks and a 60-minute massage.

Where: Pine Cliffs Resort, Portugal ​

When: May 8-13

Retreats packages costs from £1,350 for a Deluxe Room Atlantic View Double fitandflowretreats.com

Pikes Hotel Ibiza Rockovery wellness retreat

Pikes wellness retreat

Pikes Ibiza, widely considered one of the most hedonistic hotels on the white isle, will offer something rather different this summer with its first ever wellness retreat, but with a rock’n’roll twist of course.

The Rockovery retreat, described as “an exploratory extravaganza for those who feel lost, or want to get lost”, will involve wellbeing workshops, breathing classes, sunrise sessions. sunset yoga, crystal bowls, vitamin injections and Ibiza rituals.

The four-night programme has been designed by Ibiza-based personal trainer and nutritionist Franky Vincento.

Where: Pikes Hotel Ibiza

When: April 27-30

The Rockovery retreat costs €1,500 per person or €1,250 per person based on two people sharing a room

Kindred Yoga Retreat on Paros, Greece

Kindred Yoga Retreat, Paros

Deptford-based studio Kindred Yoga will host another retreat this year at its Mediterranean home, Villa Aura, on the Greek island of Paros, offering five nights of vegetarian food cooked by chef Soph Gordon and yogi and studio owner Katarina Rayburn.

Expect dynamic mandala vinyasa yoga to wake you up each morning and a restorative yin flow in the evenings before enjoying a family-style Mediterranean feast made using local produce. You’ll also get a 60-minute massage thrown in, as well as a boat trip to surrounding islands for snorkelling, a day trip to a healing mineral clay beach for natural hair and body masks, walks and a meal out at a traditional Greek taverna on the last night. Bliss.

Where: Villa Aura, Drios​, Paros

When: September 1-6

The Kindred Yoga retreat costs from £995 per person

Women’s Health Retreat by Escapada, Spain

(Escapada)

These female-only health retreats focus on four key pillars: holistic treatments rooted in Chinese medicine and ayurveda, mindful movement, nourishing nutrition and ‘ultimate me time’. The retreats begin with an extensive consultation about what you want to get out of your time there, and you can expect a number of yoga and meditation sessions, along with acupuncture, demonstrations and talks from specialists. With only 12 guests per retreat, these are the perfect place to have some down time and get away from the stresses of every day life.

In Mallorca there is a Spring Cleanse (sold out but waitlist available), Women’s Health Escape and Gentle Autumn Cleanse already planned for 2020. Escapada also runs retreats in Germany and Ireland, and more recently Antigua.

Where: Mallorca, Spain

When: April 22-26, May 28-June 1, September 25-9

From €1,200 (£1,036) per person, escapadaretreat.com

Our Retreat, Spain and Italy

(Our Retreat)

Want to combine your wellness retreat with a dreamy location? Our Retreats offer week-long luxury retreats mixing yoga, pilates and HIIT sessions in spacious villas across Spain, Italy, France and the UK. During your down time relax in your private pool or explore the beaches of Sardinia before tucking into a nourishing, yet indulgent meal made by the retreat’s private chefs.

Where: Ibiza, Sardinia and Chamonix

When: October 4-10 and 11-17 for Ibiza, March 1-7 and 8-14 for Chamonix, dates TBC for Sardinia

From £1,450 per person, ourretreat.co.uk

Mountain Beach Fitness Retreats, Switzerland

(Mountain Beach Fitness )

Verbier isn’t just a winter destination. When the snow melts, the Swiss Alps turn into an adventure enthusiast’s paradise, and the team behind Mountain Beach Fitness Retreats is taking full advantage of this, while also offering Winter Ski Fit retreats. Holding retreats in the mountains throughout the summer, expect to partake in high altitude training, yoga, paddle boarding on a glacial lake, boxercise at an altitude of 2,200 metres and sunset hiking on a mountain and trail runs.

If you’re after a more laid back affair opt for one of their fitness-led retreats in Tuscany, Sardinia or Iceland.

Where: Verbier, Switzerland

When: Dates throughout the year

From £1,850 per person, mountainbeachfitnessretreats.com

Adventure Yogi Retreat, Greece

(Adventure Yogi )

With yoga retreats offered in Montenegro, Norfolk and even Botswana, the hardest decision you’ll make with Adventure Yogi Retreats is which destination to pick but a stint on Santorini in Greece is hard to look past. Spend eight sun-soaked days on Greece’ most famous island with daily yoga classes, sunset meditation over the Caldera, walking along the coastline and even spend a day on a yacht around the island, eating nutritious food and snorkelling below the island’s cliffs.

Where: Santorini, Greece

When: June 27 to July 4

From £885 per person, adventureyogi.com

Sianji Well-being Resort, Turkey

(Sianji Well-being Resort)

The Turkish port city of Bodrum has emerged as a luxury destination in its own right in recent years, thanks to a string of fancy new hotel openings, so why not combine your summer escape with a week of wellness? With a private beach, and set among 100 acres of gardens, the resort offers a number of retreats, from a master detox, to a raw food detox and an alkaline detox, there’s something to suit everyone. The retreat will begin with a consultation and during your time there you can partake in yoga, tai chi and combat fitness classes, book into the Muu Spa and take advantage of the Turkish baths and join in a cooking class too.

Where: near Bodrum, Turkey

When: throughout the year.

Prices on request, sianjilife.com/

Vinyasa Yoga Retreat with Dr. Patrick Broome, Germany

(Schloss Elmau)

Don’t yet know your yin from your iyengar? Schloss Elmau will sort that out for you. Home to a ​world-class spa (there are three separate spas on site, including a women-only spa and a 5,400 square foot hammam), Schloss Elmau also hosts some incredible retreats.

With retreats scheduled throughout the year, each focusing on a different practice, from prana to jivamukti, and with high profile yogis, this is the place to head if you want to seriously elevate your flow.

Where: Krün, Germany

When: throughout the year

Price on request, schloss-elmau.de

MasQi: The Energy House, Spain

(MasQi)

Set in the rural hills between Spain’s Alicante and Valencia, these boutique retreats (just eight rooms available) are a place to visit for a short break, or up to three weeks or more. Yoga and meditation with views over the Spanish countryside are on offer, as are one-to-one healing sessions, Ayurvedic massages, cookery classes and sessions with visiting practitioners. Choose from a focus on yoga, detox or cleansing from the number of retreats on offer – the hardest thing will be deciding which one.

Where: Banyeres de Mariola (near Alicante), Spain

When: throughout the year.

Starting at £343 per person, masqiretreats.com

Shamballah Yoga Retreat, Portugal

(Shamballah Yoga Retreat)

Near Sintra, the enchanting Portuguese city just an hour out of Lisbon, you’ll find one of Europe’s best yoga retreats. The Shamballah yoga and meditation retreats are based by the sea so expect a pleasant dose of fresh sea air while practising. For avid surfers, its also offers a yoga and surfing retreat, including surf lessons, yoga and meditation classes. All meals are provided and be sure to explore the rugged natural beauty of the region while there.

Where: near Sintra, Portugal

When: every week, Monday to Saturday

From €600 (£518) per person, shamballahretreats.com/retreats