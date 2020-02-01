best-weighted-blankets-2019

Feeling anxious? There’s a blanket for that.

If you suffer from anxiety or interrupted sleep, a weighted blanket could prove particularly useful. With small weights sewn into pockets throughout, they are thought to mimic the feeling of being hugged or held thanks to the pressure of the weights.

Though the concepts of anxiety and hugging may seem mutually exclusive, many find that this kind of personal contact can significantly reduce the feelings of anxiety and related illnesses and thus enable you a better night’s sleep. Here are some of the most common questions when buying a weighted blanket.

How heavy should a weighted blanket be?

The recommendation is to choose a weighted blanket that is ten per cent of your body weight for adults and between 5 and 10 per cent for children, as this will provide just the right amount of heaviness without becoming claustrophobic or causing discomfort.

Do weighted blankets come in King or Super King size?

Not usually, but every brand is different. The most common adult size is somewhere between a single and double duvet size with smaller weighted blankets available for kids. When choosing a weighted blanket, don’t be tempted to opt for the largest size – they are meant to fit an individual body, rather than your bed and if you buy one that hangs over the bed frame it’s more likely to slip to the floor.

Are weighted blankets safe to use for children?

If used properly a weighted blanket can be a very beneficial tool for children coping with stress, anxiety or interrupted sleep. However, you should always speak to your doctor first before giving any child a weighted blanket.

One of the most common reasons for choosing a weighted blanket for children is to combat anxiety and bedtime restlessness. It is important that the weight of the blanket does not exceed 5-10 per cent of the weight of the child. A weighted blanket should never be used to restrict a child’s movements and should never go past the shoulders or cover the head or face.

Also worth considering are the benefits of using a weighted blanket while travelling with children to help mimic your at-home routine while on the road. Ultimately, a weighted blanket can be a blessing for many users – young and old – just remember it’s important to double check the weight and size before purchasing.

Can you use a weighted blanket with other bedding?

Yes! Weighted blankets for children as well as adults can also be used in conjunction with your normal bedding simply by adding it on top of a quilt or duvet during cooler months. They are also especially snuggly on the sofa and don’t require sleep to be beneficial.

Weighted Blankets For Adults

Mela Comfort Weighted Blanket

Our hero! Created to deliver you from restless nights and difficult days — Mela Comfort takes our top pick for weighted blankets. Satisfyingly soft, the internal construction is filled with anti-rustle glass pellets in 10cm x 10cm pockets — so no sloshing about whatsoever. Indeed, this is the quietest blanket of the lot.

What really impressed us is the even distribution of weight — from corner to corner not a single section sagged or dragged. The inner layer is 100 per cent cotton and the removable outer layer is made from a mega soft brushed polyester, but we thought it looked rather smart left bare.

It’s also splendidly presented. The stylish gift box includes an easy-to-read pamphlet with everything from how to wash the blanket to the actual research used to support the therapeutic claims.

New to the UK, Mela Comfort are already making a big name for themselves stateside and we can easily see why — we haven’t been this instantly relaxed since our last holiday.

£134.97 | Amazon | Buy it now

Snuzi Life Weighted Blanket

Weighing just over five kilograms, the Snuzi Life blanket offers a gentle introduction to this sleeping phenomenon. Its weighted pellets are evenly distributed into sewn up pockets over the surface and are made from a smooth, non-toxic glass.

Because of their shape, the pellets are some of the most comfortable to sleep with – they won’t dig in or be awkward to lie on. Staying cool is easy, too – with a removable cover made from hypoallergenic cotton, you can control your body temperature throughout the night.

£68 | Amazon | Buy it now

Buzio Weighted Blanket

The pellets making up the weight of this blanket are sand sized, ensuring the blanket is malleable and comfortable to sleep with. Crafted from hypo-allergenic cotton, the cover will help to regulate your body temperature whilst also providing comfort that’ll help you drift off to sleep.

Though not the most pleasing to look at, there is an option to purchase an extra mink-like cover in the colour of your choice, so you can adapt the blanket to your bedroom colour scheme and personal taste. What’s particularly useful about this one is that there are two sizing options; each with three weight categories, so you don’t necessary have to opt for a small blanket if you need something lightweight or a large one for something heavier – you can adapt to your needs with ease.

From £124.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Gravity Blanket

The original weighted blanket, the Gravity Blanket absolutely stormed its Kickstarter campaign, raising 77 times more than its target in just over a week. With five weight options ranging from 4 to 12 kilograms, it’s suitable for people of different statures.

The velvet like material makes this one of the cosiest to sleep with and a particularly smart choice for those with sensitive skin. Best of all, the Gravity Blanket comes with a 28 day guarantee, so if you don’t notice an improvement in your sleep by then, you can send it back.

From £149 | Gravity Blankets | Buy it now

Luxury Adult Weighted Blanket by Rocabi

Sold in three different weights at 15lbs, 20lbs and 25lbs the Rocabi weighted blanket is already a popular choice Stateside. Filled with tiny, fine quartz beads incased in a 100 per cent organic cotton interior sleeve, it’s a rather lux offering if we may say so.

The exterior cover is made from a machine washable microfibre so should any mischievous red wine or coffee stains show up you’ll be covered. The 25lbs option is also ideal for anyone in the 200-250 weight range.

From £189 | Amazon | Buy it now

Sommio Prime Weighted Blanket

Available in four different weights at 6, 8, 10 and 12kg this splendidly slumberous blanket is made right here in the UK using 100 per cent European cotton and hypoallergenic glass spheres. The entire blanket is hand sewn and uses miniature, individually filled pockets that help distribute the blanket’s weight with a notable sumptuous effect on the body.

Creating a serene and lavish calm, this blanket left us feeling instantly relaxed and at ease. Measuring 135x200cm you can purchase it alone and add your own cover, or opt for that extra bit of plushness with the cover featured below.

Blanket: From £219.99 | Sommio | Buy it now

Weighted Blankets for Kids

Senso-Rex Weighted Blankets

Available in multiple kid specific sizes and weights, Senso-Rex makes weighted blankets for kids that look as cool as they work – a welcome departure from the more commonly seen grey tones of the adult variety. Choose from unicorns, owls, dinosaurs, Star Wars themes and many more. There’s something for everyone, even the really fussy kids can find a blanket they love.

From £75 | Amazon | Buy it now

Sensory Direct Weighted Blanket

As these blankets come with quite a hefty price tag, buying one with options may help reassure you that you’ll make the most out it. This weighted blanket from Sensory Direct allows you to add or remove weights so that it can be used by different people.

Available in three sizes for children and one size for adults, the largest measures 200cm x 135cm and can be fitted with seven different weights, starting at 2.5 kilograms and going up to eight. A common concern is keeping them clean, but the large size can be fitted inside a standard single duvet cover, so it’s easy to keep it in tip top condition.

From £130.95 | Sensory Direct | Buy it now

TTS Calming Weighted Blanket

Only 120 centimetres long and with three weight options starting from 1.4 kilograms, this one is perfect for young children who suffer from anxiety or meltdowns and need a little comfort to calm them down. Red and green, it comes in a velvet finish that helps soothe distressed kids and is sizeable enough to wrap around the shoulders or lie under.

Something to be aware of before you buy: like with all weighted blankets for children it’s important to check with your child’s doctor before introducing them to this stress relief tool.

£59.95 | TTS | Buy it now

The Persevering Parent Weighted Travel Blanket

Children thrive off routine, particularly when they suffer with anxiety, meltdowns or autism, but what happens when you’re going on holiday and have to break your carefully crafted schedule? A travel sized blanket can come in handy at times like this – small enough to stash into hand luggage, at 16 by 20 inches, it can easily cover the lap of a small child and provide comfort in stressful or unfamiliar travel situations.

This design, sold on Etsy, can easily be customised to your needs, with six different weighting options and an impressive 17 colours and patterns to choose from.

From £12.03 | Etsy | Buy it now ​

Weighted Therapy Blanket

Thanks to its bobbly, textured surface, this one is a particularly good for children with ADHD and autism, as sensory objects can often help to calm and de-stress. This one features a chenille side and a mink-like bobbly side, so is extra cosy and tactile for kids. The poly pellets are non-toxic, making this a safe option for small children and the bright, lime finish is particularly uplifting. Weighing just 2.2 kilograms, it’s a good size for children weighing around the 20 kilogram mark.

£57 | eBay | Buy it now

Verdict:

Our top pick goes to Mela Comfort based on exceptional quality, company ethos, and one heck of a rest. It’s a superb blanket — the lovely packaging only adds to its unique gift giving potential.

