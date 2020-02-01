best-wedding-guest-dresses:-the-stunning-wedding-guest-dresses-and-outfits-to-shop-now

Fresh from the Christmas and New Year period, it feels like our Instagram feeds are filled with engagement announcements.

While this ignites joy for all involved, the steady stream of invites can often be shortly followed by a mini sartorial panic.

Wedding guest dressing is no exact science.

How to choose the right ensemble that feels elegant yet comfortable, stylish while not try-hard, and special enough to face old friends you haven’t seen in years, while not upstaging the bride? What about all the various dress-codes, locations and even themes we often have to adhere to? And wait: is it ever ok to wear white?

To lend a helping hand we’ve scoured the best wedding guest dresses for any kind of nuptials you might encounter in 2019.

Don’t fancy a frock? Check out our edit of the best wedding guest jumpsuits instead, a stylish all-in-one alternative.

ASOS DESIGN cowl neck satin tea midi dress

Cue the non-stop compliments, this elegant puff sleeve dress is quintessential wedding wear for guests across the seasons.

With the high neck and long sleeves, it will work for your winter weddings, while the mint green hue ticks the box to nail warm weather wear.

£38 | ASOS | Buy it now

Sequined gown

This piece has a 70s feel but takes a contemporary approach with a fluid design, crossover neck and key hole detail at the back of the neck. Elevate your wedding wear with this glitzy number that will make you want to hit the dance floor all night long.

£119.99 | Mango | Buy it now

Lisbet Floral Embroidery Mesh Maxi Dress In Recycled Polyester

For party to more formal dress codes, this black maxi dress from Monsoon will soothe your sartorial panic with a sustainable frock made from recycled polyester. It is crafted from a mesh with a fishtail hem and a vibrant floral embroidery detailing.

£150 | Monsoon | Buy it now

Halterneck Spot Maxi Dress

Ooze sophistication with your wedding wear thanks to this spotted maxi dress from Karen Millen. The piece has a halter neck construction with a playful print and can be styled with bolder accessories for a pop of colour.

£96.75 | Karen Millen | Buy it now

Akira

Copenhagen-born label Baum Und Pferdgarten have answered your froufrou dress dreams with its party-ready tiered mini dresses but it’s the sleek and sophisticated Akira that has won our hearts. The frock has puffy sleeves with a square neckline and the added button embellishment at the cuffs.

£189 | Baum Und Pferdgarten | Buy it now

Red floral print tie V neck midi dress

If you are looking for a frock for the less formal end of the wedding spectrum, this piece from River Island is a versatile dress you will be sure to wear again. It has an easily styled red and black colourway with a floral design and is best paired with heeled boots.

£46 | River Island | Buy it now

Satin gown

Nail the effortless look with this satin gown from Mango. The flattering silhouette is available in this covetable purple hue giving it a different and unique feel from the traditional wedding colour palette. Go contrasting and pair with yellow or orange or keep it demure with black and minimal accessories.

£69.99 | Mango | Buy it now

V-neck tulle dress

Mint green is one of our favourite colours this season and is far more wearable and flattering than you may think. Just look to this tulle number from H&M that offers just the right amount of statement so as to not upstage the bride but still feels special to wear.

£59.99 | H&M | Buy it now

Topshop wrap dress with oversized sleeves

If you aren’t looking to spend an arm and a leg of a frock that you won’t ever wear again, this Topshop option may be the ideal solution. The wrap dress silhouette is smart enough to work for all types of dress codes – paired with the right accessories – but can easily be restyled for the office as well as the weekend. Win, win.

£39 | ASOS | Buy it now

Puff-sleeved dress

In equal parts dramatic as it is demure, H&M may have created the perfect answer to your RSVP woes. The dress has a simple silhouette – mini length and V-neck – yet is given that show-stopping feel with puff sleeves. It is also offered in red with a floral print.

£39.99 | H&M | Buy it now

De La Vali Bluebell appliquéd ruffled satin-twill mini dress

De La Vali has won our hearts and our Instagram feeds with its collection of chic statement dresses. The design takes inspiration from a classic cheongsam in a sumptuously soft satin-like fabrication with the bold orange pop of detail.

£435 | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

Metallic Crepe Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

The ideal boho wedding guest dress, this effortless frock from & Other Stories has a shimmering finish that will take it from a casual party at home, to a formal affair.

£85 | & Other Stories | Buy it now

16 Arlington Michelle feather-trimmed mini dress

One of fashion’s favourite party wear labels, you can always count on 16Arlington for frothy frock that is in equal parts stylish as it is opulent. The classic LBD is turned on its head with the Michelle dress that has a feather trim embellishment.

£850 | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

Meadow Sequin Mini Dress

Black tie dress codes have met their match with Needle & Thread, who offer an endless selection of feminine frocks embellished with sequins and beads. We can see this dress just as much suited to a glitzy red carpet as to the church benches.

£360 | Needle & Thread | Buy it now

Batsheva Ruffled plissé cotton-velvet mini dress

Red is one of the cleverest colours on the palette: not only is red a natural stand-out by nature, but the colour maintains an air of sophistication and luxe as perfectly demonstrated with this Batsheva number.

£430 | Matches Fashion | Buy it now

Attico Zebra-print chiffon wrap mini dress

If leopard’s not your vibe, then zebra makes for the ideal (and still on-trend) boho alternative. This Attico frock harks back to the 80s with a retro feel featuring the graphic print, puffy sleeves and buckles at the shoulders.

£790 | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

Rotate Birger Christensen Kim button-detailed snake-jacquard mini dress

There are so many things to love about this mini dress from Rotate, from the exaggerated puff sleeves, to the snake-jacquard fabrication. Set to make a statement, the piece is offered in a cool teal hue and features the brand’s signature button design.

£275 | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

The Vampire’s Wife Falconetti floral-print silk midi dress

You can always count on a frock from The Vampire’s Wife to solve your wedding guest woes. The brand’s signature silhouette features ruffle detailing at the trims and a flattering cinching at the bodice. The bold motif makes it an ideal occasion dress.

£950 | Matches Fashion | Buy it now

Crimsin Sleeveless jersey printed dress

Home or abroad, this dress covers all the bases. In a classic silhouette, the piece is offered in a cornflower blue hue that feels special without drawing too much attention away from the lady of the day.

£139 | Ted Baker | Buy it now

Vilimina Silk Mix Velvet Dress

‘Tis the season to swap your linen for velvet and after seeing this covetable pink-hued piece, we relish the switch-up. The pretty piece has a puffed sleeve and a bow tie detail at the back.

£135 | Whistles | Buy it now

Fleur Dress by Ghost

It’s hard to pick just one dress from Ghost but the richly feminine Fleur dress will not go unnoticed—and if you aren’t a card caring member of the Ghost fan club already, pour yourself a glass of red and be prepared to be wooed.

Flirty, feminine, chic and sophisticated—there’s a dress for every woman and all occasions. Take a deep dive and shop the latest arrivals here.

£84.50 | Ghost | Buy it now

Antoinette ruffled-trim crepe maxi dress by Rixo

As Dusty Springfield once sang “The look of love is in your eyes…” You might be a guest at the wedding but it’s hard not to fall in love with Antoinette.

Available in sizes XS to XL, the high nip at the ribs flatters the waist and the delicate ruffles create a playful movement.

£315 | Rixo | Buy it now

Ghost Annabelle Dress in Emerald

Featuring long frilly cuffs and a belt, this standout piece is made from a sumptuously soft silk velvet. It has a knee-length construction with a vintage-inspired button fastening. Also available in a stunning cornflower blue.

£145 | Ghost | Buy it now

​See all dresses from Ghost

Dagma sleeveless satin slip dress

Elegant, slinky and perfectly minimal. The slim shoulder straps can be tied however you wish, and the flared hem allows for a good amount of swish what will make you feel like you’re on the catwalk when really your just hoofing it back to the buffet line.

£79 | Whistles | Buy it now

Aurora Angel Sleeve Maxi Dress​

Palones is the new British brand to fall in love with and we’re starting our affair with the Aurora dress. Considered for gorgeous autumn/winter weddings, pair it with a contrasting clutch and minimal jewellery—or save it for spring where the elegant print will pop alongside a pair of embellished sandals.

This is an eye-catching, cultivated dress to wear across the seasons.

£99 | Palones | Buy it now

Y.A.S pleated tiered maxi dress

This tiered dress from Y.A.S has already become a fan favourite with fashion editors. With an understated but super stylish design, the style will work just as well for a wedding abroad as in the UK.

£87 | ASOS | Buy it now

ASOS WHITE raw collar maxi dress with godets

This dress from ASOS is the reliable wardrobe addition you will be so thankful that you purchased. In a seasonal favourite burgundy hue, it has a long-sleeve and maxi silhouette that firms its status as a luxe party staple.

£52.50 | ASOS | Buy it now

African Night Dress by Hamaji The Nomad

Made to order, this stunning Italian silk crepe dress by Hamaji The Nomad via Akojo Market, has been embroidered with eye-catching botanical designs and decadent details.

The craftsmanship of this piece is truly exceptional—each dress has been embroidered by a group of skilled artisans the designer works closely with in Nairobi, Kenya.

Expertly stitched at the Hamaji studio at the base of Mount Kenya, this is the artisan showstopper for wedding season and beyond.

£269 | Akojo Market | Buy it now

Serafina floral-print satin midi dress by Kitri

Have you ever looked at an object of desire and in Liz Lemon’s voice thought “I want to go to there”? Because I want to go to there.

Produced in limited quantities, this floral-print satin midi is one of the most dreamy dresses of the season. Get it while it lasts.

£59 | Kitri | Buy it now

True Violet exclusive plunge neck midaxi dress

It may have been a certain white and black polka dress that dominated the style set over the summer but as the winter weather sets in, it is this red dot number that has stolen our hearts. Solve your wedding attire woes with this tiered dress from True Violet that has a stylish satin-style feel.

£40.50 | ASOS | Buy it now

Liquorish satin slip dress in multi abstract animal print

This attention-grabbing dress will be just the ticket for winter wedding season as the unique piece can equally be dressed up as it could down depending on the dress code.

It has a clashing print design that features the enduring leopard print trend that shows no sign of slowing down.

£23 | ASOS | Buy it now

Sister Jane tiered maxi dress in ditsy vintage floral

We can’t help but notice the similarities of this Sister Jane dress to a fashion-favourite Rixo option in the same blue hue. Allowing you to get the look for less, it has an all-over ditsy floral design and is also available in pink.

£53 | ASOS | Buy it now

Self-Portrait Lace-trimmed pleated chiffon midi dress

You can always rely on Self-Portrait for an extensive collection of wedding guest-worthy dresses. This romantic chiffon piece features an underwired bust for support and a flattering ruffle detail at the waist.

£320 | Self-Portrait | Buy it now

Peria Tiger Print Silk Dress

Looking for something bolder than a one-tone dress? This vivid tiger print option may be just the ticket with its striking blue and red design. It has a halter-neck silhouette and a cinching at the waist.

£139 | Whistles | Buy it now

ASOS DESIGN pleated shoulder pencil dress

While the design of this monochromatic spot print dress from ASOS is classic, the silhouette brings an interesting twist to the piece. It has an asymmetric neckline and a flattering ruched detail that ensures you can feast away at the wedding buffet without worrying about a skin-tight fit.

£38 | ASOS | Buy it now

Olan Dress by LF Markey

This drop shoulder beauty is made from 100 per cent heavy drape textured rose linen and features a pleated waistline giving way to two sets of pockets—no more carting your bag around all night just to keep track of your phone and lippy.

An occasion chameleon, this dress is so versatile we think it’s an all year winner.

£175 | Young British Designers | Buy it now

Blue Red Crab Dress by Gül Hürgel

Any dress from Turkish designer label Gül Hürgel is a covetable investment piece to be worn and adored on the most precious of occasions.

Made entirely from 100 per cent linen, everything about this dress is executed with flawless precision—the classic belted waist, the attractive diamond keyhole, the sensational blue crab print—Grace Kelly elegance for the modern woman.

£995 | Gül Hürge​ | Buy it now

Shop more of Gül Hürgel​ in the UK at Matches Fashion

Sigmund Dress by Reformation

Also available in a black and floral print, the square neckline is a welcome departure from your standard sweetheart. The puffed shoulders are elegant and the smocked bodice allows the fabric to stretch a bit for a perfect not-too-tight fit.

If you don’t know about the LA brand check out their latest prize-worth pieces.

£275 | Reformation | Buy it now

See all wedding guest dresses from Reformation

Little Mistress tulle skirt in lavender grey

If you have a wedding perfect top and just need something to dress up your legs look no further. Pair with an equally light and airy high-neck blouse or for a warm wedding look opt for a strapless top in a lux fabric.

£33.50 | ASOS | Buy it now

Shop the full Lace & Beads collection at ASOS

Austin daisy-print high-neck satin maxi dress

With a dress this flattering it’s no surprise they made it in four different prints. This angel sleeve midi is summer soiree ready but could also be styled for autumnal nuptials just as easily.

£20 | Selfridges | Buy it now *On sale now

Also available from Topshop in other prints and sizes

Gavin Dress by Reformation

Often simple is best, and LA hit brand Reformation know this all too well. Balancing a high neck against a high silt—this is a thoroughly sophisticated dress with a real come-hither appeal.

Available in multiple prints and colours.

£225 | Reformation | Buy it now

​See all dresses from Reformation

Alice Olivia Darva rose gold fine-knit wrap dress

Be the (rose)golden girl at any wedding in this new season dress from Alice Olivia. Effortlessly feminine, this fine-knit wrap midi dress is accentuated buy soft flutter cape sleeves and a tie waist. Top to bottom beautiful.

£216 | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

See all new season dress from Harvey Nichols

Felicity Dress by Hobbs

The delicate mesh fabric and climbing floral embroidery make this occasion dress a repeatable hit. New to Hobbs, we think this one is going to sell fast.

Flaring out in a gorgeous midi length, the grosgrain ribbon at the waist accentuates the silhouette while remaining incredibly comfortable and flattering. Style with a bold cuff or pearl drop earrings.

£149 | Hobbs | Buy it now

Rixo Monet Daisy Blue Dress

It’s like the genius duo at Rixo London stepped inside our minds and plucked out our perfect wedding guest dress. The open back will show off your tan while the delicately draping silk and front slit will give you a sexy edge as you swan into the venue. And that’s all before we get to the Italian riviera-worthy print. Divine.

£285 | Rixo | Buy it now

​See all dresses from Rixo

Dodo Bar Or Harriet embellished sequined tulle dress

If you are a guest for the evening portion of a wedding you can always afford to be a bit more glam. Or if you are just a luxury bargain shopper try this one on for size: this knee length dress is currently 80 per cent off at Net-A-Porter and still available in UK sizes 8-14.

£477 | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now *On sale was £890

Shop the Net-A-Porter SALE on now

Hobbs Thao Floral Dress

It’s no wonder this dress is one of the standout pieces in Hobbs’ occasionwear line-up; everything about it makes it perfect for the season’s most classy of social gatherings.

The flattering midi-length, the lilies and clematis print in full bloom and the option to add a big, gorgeous bow if you feel like it—all work together to offer the perfect look for garden party receptions.

£89 | Hobbs | Buy it now

​See all dresses from Hobbs

Richard Quinn Navy One Shoulder Dress

With an asymmetric design, this 80s inspired knee-length dress is sure to turn heads at the party. The dark navy colour, wide mesh strap and sophisticated silhouette means this dress can take you from the morning ceremony to cake-cutting at the reception without a hitch.

Available from sizes 6 -18. Play up the polka-dot lining with matching accessories.

£160 | Debenhams | Buy it now

​See all dresses from Debenhams

Realisation Par Iggy Dress

The brilliant thing about cult brand Realisation Par’s Iggy dress – a low-back slip with an oversized, graphic poppy print – is that it’s made for all occasions. Once you’ve worn it as wedding guest attire with heels (and been complimented aplenty), dress down for a stroll round the shops in a pair of your best kicks.

£140 | Realisation Par | Buy it now

​See all dresses from Realisation Par

Ganni Lindale Floral-Print Crepe de Chine Wrap Dress

Printed with pretty blooms, brand of the moment Ganni’s Lindale dress has exceedingly good cost-per-wear potential thanks to its transseasonal print and flattering shape. Note: wrap styles have the ability to look good on all shapes and ages. This one’s going straight in our shopping basket.

£120 | The Outnet | Buy it now

​See all dresses from Net-a-Porter

Whistles Eleanor Dress

We’re majorly into the Baroque-worthy print on this Whistles mini dress. The shorter option stays wedding-appropriate with a high neckline and hem that falls at just the right length above the knee. Plus, it makes the perfect party dress for when the heels are kicked off at the end of the night.

£89 | Whistles | Buy it now *On sale now

​See all dresses from Whistles

Cushnie Draped Open-Back Silk-Crepe Gown

For more formal weddings, get Carly Cushnie’s designs (of her namesake brand) on your immediate radar. In particular, this floor-length fuchsia gown has won our affections. Featuring a cowl neckline, the silk-crepe fabric hugs the waist while the train pools on the ground. Turn it around, and the straps are secured by gold hardware. Truly a keepsake dress.

£588.60 | Net-a-Porter | Buy it now *On sale, was £1,962

​See all dresses from Net-a-Porter

KITRI Roxanne embroidered frilled crepe midi dress

The embroidery on this playful crepe midi is a sunny-summery motif that is perfect for both formal and informal weddings. The asymmetric neckline and flared skirt will suit any shape and you can dress it up or down with simple or not so simple accessories.

£75 | Kitri | Buy it now

H&M Long Bandeau Dress

This navy, floor-length bandeau gown works just as well as a wedding guest dress or purchased in multiples for the bridal party. With its draping skirt, supported bodice and adjustable straps, its a flattering shape on anyone. H&M scores again. Also available in yellow.

£35 | H&M | Buy it now

​See all dresses from H&M

Faithfull The Brand Nina Belted Floral-Print Crepe Midi Dress

Faithfull the Brand have answered all of our beachside wedding guest woes with this one. Elegant yet easy, the brand’s Nina dress features a floral print and is made from a lightweight crepe. We’re imagining this with espadrilles and a chic straw clutch as you watch your nearest and dearest say ‘I Do’.

£68 | Revolve | Buy it now

Audrey blue sequin wrap dress by Retrofête

Midi lengths are perfect for beachside vows, purely because they’re short enough to avoid sandy hems and long enough to maintain that easy breezy vibe, which, let’s face it: we’re all aiming for when we hit the beach.

That’s why we are particularly enamoured beauty which features a gorgeous sparkling iridescent blue sequins and a plush velvet tie at the waist.

£392.50 | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

Verdict:

If you’re overwhelmed with options head over to Ghost and embrace the sweet shopping relief.

True Decadence collection from Harvey Nichols offers gorgeous online exclusives, beautiful colours and flattering cuts — there really is something for everyone but we absolutely love the pastel chiffon and the pleated lilac.

Our favourite under £70 buy is the pink maxi from Violet Skye available at Urban Outfitters . 100 per cent organic cotton and an easy summer silhouette make this one a go-to well beyond the wedding invite.

