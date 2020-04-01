🔥Best unusual Easter eggs of 2020: the weird and wonderful creations to buy now🔥

Make this Easter the most memorable and special one yet with quirky chocolate creations that break from the classic mould.

Don’t get us wrong, we will always be fans of your the traditional Lindt or Cadbury egg iterations but this year, we are looking to mix up the festivities with a unique take on the seasonal staple – and retailers and brands are really stepping up.

The egg-celent and egg-stravagant options are set to impress and cue squeals of delight with innovative flavour combinations, show-stopping designs and creative pairings that we can’t wait to sink our teeth into.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with the weirdest but most wonderful Easter eggs on the market.

Cheese Easter Eggs

If you don’t have much of a sweet tooth but still want to get in on the Easter festive fun, M&S has got you covered. The supermarket has launched its very first cheese egg complete with an actual yolk. The six wax-covered mini eggs are crafted from Farmhouse Cheddar with a vintage 18-month matured Red Leicester and offered in a classic carton design.

Fortnum & Mason Easter Praline Scotch Egg

The classic British savoury snack dish has had a chocolatey makeover in the form of this almost-too-good-to-eat egg from Fortnum’s. It is created with simnel flavoured milk chocolate praline with an orange ganache​ filling and a roasted hazelnut and cocoa nib coating.

Grenade Salted Caramel Chocolate

Celebrate Easter without straying from your healthy eating plan with this low-sugar snack. The limited-edition egg is both nutritious and delicious to still satisfy your sweet tooth while remaining guilt-free. It comes with two of the brand’s Carb Killa Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel bars.

The Berry Easter Egg

Dominique Ansel Bakery has gone all out with this unique Easter egg. It is crafted from milk Valrhona chocolate, strawberry chocolate and white chocolate with a hand-painted pip design with hand cut leaf detailing. The surprises do not end there. The strawberry is filled with​ mini milk and dark chocolate bonbons.

Acorn Easter Egg

From Notting Hill and Holland Park-based chocolatier Melt is offering this acorn-inspired Easter egg. It is crafted from a combination of milk and dark chocolate with a nutty almond rocher crunch and a candied orange stem. The acorn cracks open to reveal mini milk chocolate eggs with cocoa nibs.

Heston from Waitrose The Chocolate Scotch Egg

As part of the Heston for Waitrose range, the supermarket is offering this epic scotch egg-inspired Easter treat with a milk chocolate and caramel ganache and mango and yuzu fondant filling for the yolk and whites respectively. The design is finished off with maple-flavoured sugar pieces on the outside.

The Salvador Dali Egg

This egg takes inspiration from Salvador Dali’s Metamorphosis of Narcissus with a dark chocolate egg and blooming daffodil detailing.

Milk and White Chocolate Vegetable Basket

This is one load of vegetables you can be sure you little ones will eat. The basket is filled with chocolate variations of your favourite vegetables that have been intricately painted to resemble the real things.

Ricky Easter Egg Surprise – Chocolate Easter Egg with Sex Toy

Your seasonal staple has taken a very adult turn with this sex toy-filled Easter egg from Ricky that is encouraging you to go at it like rabbits. Within the Swiss milk chocolate shell, you will find one of five varieties of vibrators. Act fast because there are only 200 of the limited edition eggs available.

Splat Easter Egg – Milk Chocolate

This playful egg from Hotel Chocolat has a fun splatter design set on a mouth-wateringly delicious smooth milk chocolate.

Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb Ginger Liqueur and Mini Chocolate Eggs

Combining two of our favourite things, you can enjoy mini crispy milk chocolate eggs alongside a bottle of Edinburgh Gin’s rhubarb and ginger liqueur.

Chocolate Pineapple With Milk Chocolate Buttons

This may just be the show-stopping egg you have been searching for. The exterior is crafted with creamy Belgian milk chocolate to resemble a pineapple. Open the lid to discover a seemingly endless amount of chocolate buttons.

Chocolate Easter Sandwich – Toast and Marmalade

Forget ham and cheese, it is all about this chocolatey take on a toast and marmalade sandwich. The bread slices are made up of 40 per cent milk chocolate with feuilletine and Guérande sea salt, while the eggs are crafted from caramel-chocolate and filled with Valencian orange oil and nibbly orange éclat.

Stas Chocolatier Barnaby Lamb

This adorable chocolatey lamb will go down a treat with the little ones. It is made up from milk and white chocolate and would be a perfect way to celebrate the Easter holidays.

Black Swan Chocolate egg by Terre Blanche

Provence-based five-star hotel Terre Blanche is marking the Easter season with this epic limited-edition black swan creation that is crafted from dark chocolate.

€90 | Terre Blanche | Buy from April 1

Tony’s Great Big Chocolate eggs assortment

Why have just one egg when you can have a full carton? Tony Chocolonely has created mini eggs in the same flavours as the brand’s best-selling bars; milk chocolate, milk caramel sea salt, milk hazelnut, milk almond honey nougat, dark milk pretzel toffee, dark almond sea salt and pure dark chocolate.

Other sweet treats

Spring Lemon

Fresh from the huge success of the avocado Easter egg, Waitrose is back but with this show-stopping hallow chocolate lemon. It is crafted from white chocolate with a lemon flavouring.

Camembert Chocolate Cheese

Set to ignite confusion followed by amazement, this Camembert cheese board is actually crafted in chocolate with an oozing white chocolate centre. Dip the chocolate bread accompaniment in for a tasty treat.

Mini Chocolate Hot Cross Buns

Tis the season for Hot Cross Buns but this surprise transforms the typical dessert into a double Easter whammy with a box filled with chocolate variations of the treat.

