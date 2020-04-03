🔥Best tools for DIY: kit to help you fix up your home🔥

In the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, we’ll take silver linings where we can find them.

For anyone staying indoors, one upshot is that we’re finally fresh out of excuses to avoid doing those odd jobs around the house. From giving your rugs the deep clean they need to sorting out the garden, now’s the perfect time to tick off all those tasks on your to-do list. Apart from anything else, they’re an easy way to take your mind off the current stresses in our daily lives.

Now’s the time to DIY

We’re willing to bet good money that there’s probably a DIY task lurking somewhere on that list. Whether it’s getting around to putting up those shelves in your bedroom, installing motion activated lights so you can properly see what’s at the back of your wardrobe or simply changing the hallway light bulb, now’s the time to tackle tasks big and small.

If you’re daunted by the prospect of DIY, you’re not alone. Tradesman directory MyJobQuote.co.uk found that millennials were the most clueless group in this area, with many unable to identify common kit like a wrench, hacksaw or bench wise (no, us neither).

Luckily the Internet has our back. One of the greatest things about it is that you’re never far from a DIY video. As well as home repair, you can find all sorts of videos and guides on creative decor projects to give your house an upgrade.

Check out B&Q’s Youtube channel for all sorts of handy how-to DIY clips. Meanwhile you can watch British Gas’s Here to Solve videos on a variety of home issues, from how to read your meter to fixing a kitchen leak.

The right DIY kit

Before you embark on any sort of home improvement task, it’s important to make sure you have the right tools for the job – otherwise you could risk doing yourself or your property damage.

And it should go without saying, if you live in a rented house or flat, always check with the landlord before making any changes or you could put your deposit in danger.

From screwdriver sets to roller brushes to paint the bedroom, here are the best DIY tools to fix up your home.

Bosch YOUseries Electric Power Drill

Best for: fixing harder screws on big pieces of furniture

Style meets substance in Bosch’s power drill, which features a USB chargeable battery so you can use it with a power bank when mains supply is scarce.

The compact body is designed to sit perfectly in your hand and offers remarkable performance thanks to the brushless motor. The device also allows you to switch rotation directions easily and choose between drilling and screwdriving modes in the flick of a finger thanks to the thoughtfully laid out controls. A great investment for anyone planning to complete big projects at home.

£119 | John Lewis

Guild 60 Piece Screwdriver Set

Best for: building furniture, tightening screws, shelving

Get this 60-piece set delivered to your front door and get to work on all sorts of jobs, from tightening door hinges to putting up wall brackets for shelving or the telly. The solid carry case includes a comprehensive selection of screwdrivers, screwdriver bits and sockets and comes with a two-year guarantee from the manufacturer.

£25 | Argos

STANLEY STHT0-51310 20oz Fiberglass Curved Claw Hammer

Best for: all-round essential

A good hammer is a key component of every good DIY toolkit. Stanley’s design features an ergonomic handle wrapped around a fibreglass core with a claw on the back of the head for prying as well as pulling out nails.

£9.50 | Amazon

Command Large Picture and Frame Hanging Strips, 17206 (30 Pairs)

Best for: hanging hooks, frames and mirrors without damaging paint, wood or tiled walls

If you’re a renter or just don’t want to damage your paint job with nails, Command Strips are the best way to attach photo frames, mirrors and artwork to your walls.

Velcro is backed with strong adhesive that will safely attach to your walls and can hold up to an astonishing 16lbs for the larger strips. There are ones to use in the kitchen and bathroom, and even mini ones to hold lighter objects like fairy lights, allowing you to suspend them around your bedroom or living room as a softer lighting option.

£20.80 | Amazon

Shop all Command Strips on Amazon

Saber Tape Measure

Best for: checking furniture dimensions, measuring carpet and wallpaper lengths

With a total length of five metres, this all-purpose measuring tape is a handy tool to keep around the house for all kinds of DIY jobs. Slim and compact, it’s just 19mm wide and marked on both sides so you can jot down numbers with total accuracy.

Find the 8m tape here.

£3.49 | The Range

Stanley FatMax Zinc alloy Foldable Retractable knife

Best for: opening boxes, cutting cords and trimming wallpaper

Ideal for medium or heavy duty multi-purpose use, this sharp knife folds and locks back for ultimate safety. The blade is made from durable zinc alloy and comes with three replacement blades, while an ergonomic grip handle makes it comfortable to use while you carry out your task.

To protect customers and staff during the coronavirus pandemic, B&Q is offering home delivery or Click & Collect on a variety of products. The Click & Collect option requires you to drive to the allocated store’s car park where the items will be brought to your car. See the full guidance here.

£10.95 | B&Q

Stabila 80 as Spirit Level 2 Vial 19162 30cm

Best for: checking your positioning

If you’re hanging up frames, shelves or patterned wallpaper, a spirit level is essential in making sure everything is lined up correctly – a couple of degrees off and you might have to start from scratch. Made with hard wearing acrylic, simply ensure the air bubble is in the centre to find the straight line.

£17.73 | Amazon

Frenchic Furniture Paint

Best for: upgrading your furniture

Staring at the same four walls can get boring, so shake things up a bit with Frenchic’s line of furniture paint. Made with eco-friendly chalk and minerals, the Lazy range comes in a range of fun colours to brighten up everything from wardrobes to photo frames.

Available in a 750ml tin as well as a 150ml sample pot.

From £12.99 | eBay

LG Harris 13190 Platinum 5 Brush Set, Set of 5 Pieces

Best for: paint jobs big and small

From your garden fence to a chest of drawers or the living room walls, get all sorts of paint jobs ticked off your list with this set of five brushes. Set on a curved wooden handle, they offer a smooth finish with as few brush marks as possible – no one but you will know it’s not a professional job. Crucially, they’re simple to clean once you’ve finished your task so you can use them again and again as needed.

£29 | Amazon

Solvite 4.5kg Super Smooth Ready to Use Wallpaper Adhesive

Best for: easily hanging wallpaper

That feature wall you’ve always wanted? Now’s the time to make that home decor dream come true. You’ll need a special brush and of course, your preferred rolls of wallpaper, but the most crucial element will be the paste. Take the hassle out of mixing it yourself with this tub of adhesive, which is ready to use. There’s enough to hang up to five rolls of paper, from vinyl to lining paper and embossed designs.

£9 | Wilko

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

