best-sunrise-wake-up-light-alarm-clocks-in-the-uk-2019

It is now easier than ever to wake up feeling refreshed, well rested and ready to tackle the day.

Gone are the days of suffering the dreaded morning ringtone that sends a shiver down your spine while catapulting you into sudden darkness.

A light-based alarm is a far less shocking wake-up method where natural-looking light becomes gradually brighter over a period of time.

We are often warned against sleeping with our phones anywhere near us – both for health reasons as well as the effect of blue light on our sleeping pattern – and a wake up alarm clock offers the perfect solution.

These devices may be small but they are mighty, where the effect of a slow summer sunrise encourages your body to stop producing the sleep hormone melatonin in favour of the mood-enhancing, feel-good hormone serotonin.

Wake up alarms can also help those suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) as a form of light therapy. According to research commissioned by The Weather Channel and YouGov, there are one in three people in the UK are affected by this, especially in the winter months when early mornings and long hours sitting in an office can mean that you could go days without seeing daylight.

They also tend to feature a whole host of other helpful functions like a variety of natural sounds, FM radio, varying colours, reading or mood light settings as well as charging ports in compact and contemporary designs that would look stylish on your bedside table.

Best sunrise wake-up light alarm clocks 2019

Philips Wake-up Light Alarm Clock with Coloured Sunrise Simulation​

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Coloured Sunrise Simulation- HF3520/01



Pairing light therapy with sound, this clinically-proven Philips option is just the ticket for sufferers of SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder aka the winter blues).

Inspired by natural sunrise, the lighting starts off red and gradually turns into a bright yellow within 30 minutes. Available in two models with a choice of 5 or 7 different natural sounds, which include gentle piano and seaside sounds, as well as FM radio and a tap snooze function.

This model also has a nifty seven minute backup battery to ensure the alarm is kept at the time you set it regardless of a momentary power outage.

Philips have also released the Somneo Sleep and Wake-up Light with Relax Breath designed to encourage light-guided wind-down breathing.

£108 | Amazon | Buy it now

Lumie Bodyclock Starter 30

An affordable entry-level sunrise alarm and a perfect choice for those who sleep in pitch-black darkness.

Featuring a fully dimmable display complete with a handy back-up beeper for heavy sleepers. Besides a wake-up sunrise, it also offers a sunset feature that helps prepare you for sleep (both effects last for 30 minutes).

With easy-to-use controls, it’s a cinch to set up and provides a sleek touch to any bedside. No wonder it’s a best-seller.

£37 | Argos | Buy it now ​​

HOKEKI Wake Up Light Alarm Clock

The Hokeki Wake Up Light is the ultimate bedside companion with everything you need in one handy device. Save space with this accessory that features an alarm, night light, FM radio, and a USB port to power up mobile phones, tablets or electronic devices all in one easy-to-use product.

The multifunctional alarm allows you to choose between sunrise and sunset simulation with 20 levels of brightness that adjust to wake you up or help you get to sleep with an increasing or decreasing amount of light.

There are also different sounds to accompany the light – ranging from birds singing, and the sound of the ocean to more traditional beeps, bells or the radio – and a snooze function for when you just need a few more minutes.

£28.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Elfeland Radio Alarm Clock Wake Up Light

This alarm clock has an innovative and easy-to-use touch control so you can easily choose between the different modes on offer.

The alarm works by gradually illuminating from 10 to 100 per cent in the 30 minutes before your alarm is set for a more natural wake-up even when you are in a deep sleep.

There are also six different nature sounds – such as waves crashing or bird’s singing – and an FM radio with up to 40 channels, a snooze function and seven different colours on offer, including an automatic colour changing function where you can switch up the ambiance from bedtime to party mode.

£19.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Beurer WL 75 Wake Up App Controlled Light

Feel ready to start the day with the sleek Beurer wake up alarm clock that fills your room with a gently increasing natural-looking light up to an hour before your alarm is set.

You can also opt for the slow sunset simulation function where the light gentle fades out paired with soft sounds and a red night light that works to shift your circadian rhythm and enhance melatonin production to encourages you to wind down and sleep well.

The alarm is housed in a modern stylish design with handy additional functions like the radio, six wake up tunes and the ability to stream music via Bluetooth.

This is one of the best performing and best looking options out there.

£119 | John Lewis | Buy it now

FITFORT Alarm Clock Wake Up Light

With the sunrise and sunset simulation, this light is gradually brightened or dimmed using 11 different brightness levels.

The device also has a reading light, a mood light with six colours to choose from, a snooze function, six nature sounds and a radio, where you can automatically save your favourite channels to a play list and even set one as your wake up call.

You can also switch the display to high, low or off if you prefer a completely dark room at night.

£22.98 | Amazon | Buy it now

IREALIST Sunrise Simulation Wake-Up Light

If you are not fully convinced that a gradually glowing light will be able to wake you up or put you to sleep, this clock will pair the sunrise or sunset modes with more pleasant calls like violins, pianos, peaceful forest noises, crashing ocean waves or chirping birds.

This clock stands out from the crowd due to the ability to set the light simulations for 15, 30 or 60 minutes before your alarm time and with seven atmospheric colours on offer (orange, blue, purple, pink, red, yellow and green) that also double as a reading or table light.

There is also a FM radio where you can adjust the channel and volume by holding down the Radio and Up/Down buttons respectively, and a snooze function, although we hope you won’t need it.

£30.18 | Amazon | Buy it now

Denver CRL-310 wake up light sunrise alarm clock

This device is controlled with an easy-to-use remote with different settings to switch on or off the reading light or opt for colourful mood lighting. You can also adjust it from a relaxing low level to a bright light and pair with nature sounds like forest bird calls or bubbling hot springs to create a tranquil environment.

There is an LED display showing the time, calendar and room temperature, an aux-in socket – to connect your phone or tablet and play music and the option to set the alarm to sound only on weekdays, weekends or every day.

£16.95 | Amazon | Buy it now

SOLMORE Alarm Clock Wake Up Light

Ideal for bad sleepers, this wake up light alarm clock is designed to help with insomnia. For the sunrise setting, the light will gradually increase from 10 to 100 per cent to encourage you to wake up easier and in a better mood.

There is also a sunset setting with lights and sounds that adjust the atmosphere in your room so you can drift off to sleep. The alarm clock can pair the light with natural sounds (like that of pianos, violins, bagpipes, waves, or birds) or with the FM Radio – where you can choose your preferred channel.

The light also has seven colours (warm white, green, red, blue, purple, orange, and indigo) that makes the clock double up as a bedside night light or mood light.

£20.79 | Amazon | Buy it now

Beurer WL80 Wake Up Mood Light

Health and wellbeing label Beurer specialise in products that encourage you to live your best and healthiest lifestyle, which includes an alarm clock with a whole host of mood-enhancing functions for a restful natural sleep.

On top of the sun light mode, the clock features a radio alarm, a holder for your phone, a USB slot so you can play and charge your devices, eight wake up melodies and 20 light levels as well as different coloured lighting options.

£98 | Argos | Buy it now

Medisana Sunrise Wake Up Light

If you’re looking for an eco-friendly option, then this Medisana offering is a great fit. It utilises long-lasting LED lighting and provides the option of seven wellness colours – including red, which aids melatonin production to help you fall asleep easier.

If you need a bit of noise to wake you up, the device offers 8 gradually increasing sounds of nature, such as tweeting birds and a crackling fireplace as well as MP3 connectivity. Other features like a snooze button and an extra timer for alarms after 15-90 minutes make it easier to get those extra minutes of sleep.

£48 | Amazon | Buy it now ​

Beurer WL 90 4-in-1 Wake Up Light

Beurer’s 4-in-1 bedside device offers all the benefits of a wake-up light alarm and an ambient mood lamp in one package.

Powered by an energy-saving LED lamp, it boasts 256 mood colours and 10 pre-set light programmes. If you’re a heavy sleeper, you can choose from a host of wake-up melodies that can be set to play after the stimulated sunrise.

You can also manage your alarm settings using the handy Beurer LightUp app, which is available to Apple and Android users. Exclusive to John Lewis.

£130 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Lumie Bodyclock Go 75 Wake Up to Daylight Light

If you want a few more options, then you can’t go too far wrong with the Bodyclock GO 75 from the maker of the original Lumie Bodyclock Starter 30. It’s bit pricier than some competitors, but provides the choice of a 20, 30 or 45 minutes sunrise to wake you up and sunset to wind you down.

We like that it gives you five choices of sounds to wake up to including wind chimes, a dawn chorus and Big Ben. And if you’re an avid snoozer, there’s a feature for that too. When dimmed, it also makes the perfect reading light.

£74.95 | Argos | Buy it now

Verdict:

Anyone struggling with the morning blues will certainly be helped by Philips light therapy alarm clock and radio — it’s a sturdy build with proven results.

If you’re new to sunrise alarms, Lumie’s Bodyclock Starter 30 is a fail-safe option. It’s easy to use and comes with an alarm beep for those who need something a little noisy to wake them up.

If you’re a design hound Beurer’s 4-in-1 alarm clock and mood lamp or the Beurer WL75 alarm clock are both very stylish solutions.

