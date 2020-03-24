best-shows-and-movies-coming-to-netflix-in-april-2020

by: Nexstar Media Wire

(NEXSTAR) – As COVID-19 continues to keep people inside their homes, now may be the perfect time to freshen up your Netflix watch list with some of the titles the streaming giant is adding for April 2020.

Some of the highlights include the hit series “Community,” comedian Ricky Gervais’ “After Life: Season 2” and “Fauda.” Movie standouts include “Taxi Driver,” “Mud,” “Road to Perdition,” “The Death of Stalin,” “The Social Network,” “The Matrix,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”

Here’s everything coming and going in April:

Avail. 4/1/20

David Batra: Elefanten I RummetHow to Fix a Drug ScandalThe Iliza Shlesinger Sketch ShowNailed It!: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINALSunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

40 Days and 40 NightsBloodsportCadillac RecordsCan’t Hardly WaitCheech & Chong’s Up in SmokeCommunity: Season 1-6Deep ImpactGod’s Not DeadJust FriendsKiller Klowns from Outer SpaceKim’s Convenience: Season 4Lethal WeaponLethal Weapon 2Lethal Weapon 3Lethal Weapon 4Minority ReportMolly’s GameMortal KombatMudPokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised LandRoad to PerditionSaltSchool DazeSherlock HolmesSoul PlaneSunrise in HeavenTaxi DriverThe Death of StalinThe Girl with All the GiftsThe HangoverThe MatrixThe Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix RevolutionsThe Perks of Being a WallflowerThe RoommateThe RunawaysThe Social NetworkWildling

Avail. 4/2/20

The Good, the Bad and the UglyViolet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Avail. 4/3/20

Coffee & Kareem— NETFLIX FILMLa casa de papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINALMoney Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILMSpirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILYStarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/4/20

Angel Has Fallen

Avail. 4/5/20

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Avail. 4/6/20

The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/7/20

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/9/20

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 4/10/20

Brews Brothers — NETFLIX ORIGINALLA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARYLa vie scolaire — NETFLIX FILMLove Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILMThe Main Event — NETFLIX FILMTigertail — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/11/20

CODE 8

Avail. 4/14/20

Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 4/15/20

The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARYOuter Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/16/20

Despicable MeFary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINALFauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINALHail, Caesar!Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIALJem and the Holograms

Avail. 4/17/20

Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM#blackAF — NETFLIX ORIGINALEarth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — NETFLIX FILMThe Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — NETFLIX FAMILYLegado en los huesos — NETFLIX FILMSergio — NETFLIX FILMToo Hot to Handle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/18/20

The Green Hornet

Avail. 4/20/20

Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINALThe Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINALThe Vatican Tapes

Avail. 4/21/20

Bleach: The AssaultBleach: The BountMiddleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIALMiddleditch & Schwartz: Dream JobMiddleditch & Schwartz: Law School MagicMiddleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding

Avail. 4/22/20

Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINALCircus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARYEl silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILMThe Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILMThe Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILMWin the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/23/20

The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/24/20

After Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINALExtraction — NETFLIX FILMHello Ninja: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILYYours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 4/25/20

The ArtistDjango Unchained

Avail. 4/26/20

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/27/20

Battle: Los AngelesNever Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/29/20

A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARYExtracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINALMurder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARYNadiya’s Time to Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINALSummertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/30/20

Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILMDrifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIMEThe Forest of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINALRich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILMThe Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST CALL

Leaving 4/4/20

American Odyssey: Season 1

Leaving 4/8/20

Movie 43

Leaving 4/15/20

21 & Over

Leaving 4/16/20

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving 4/17/20

Big Fat Liar

Leaving 4/19/20

The Longest Yard

Leaving 4/24/20

The Ugly Truth

Leaving 4/29/20

National Treasure

Leaving 4/30/20

A Cinderella StoryA Little PrincessA Nightmare on Elm StreetBlade Runner: The Final CutThe CraftCrashCrouching Tiger, Hidden DragonThe Dirty DozenDirty HarryDriving Miss DaisyFriday the 13thGood BurgerGoodFellasPolice Academy 2: Their First AssignmentPolice Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on PatrolPolice Academy 5: Assignment: Miami BeachPolice Academy 6: City Under SiegePolice Academy 7: Mission to MoscowRosemary’s BabyRoundersScream 2Scream 3The Shawshank RedemptionSpace JamSpy Kids

