best-series-like-‘virgin-river’-on-netflix

Virgin River – Picture: Netflix

Virgin River on Netflix is one of the most underrated shows on the platform. The feel-good series takes us through the ups and downs of life in a small town. If you’re looking for some similar series to get your teeth into, here’s a list of similar series to Virgin River currently streaming on Netflix.

Don’t worry though Virgin River fans, season 2 of the show is already underway expected to be with us by the time 2020 closes.

For now, though, let’s take you through some other excellent heartfelt series on Netflix similar to Virgin River.

Hart of Dixie

Number of seasons: 4

Available on Netflix: Only in the United States

The similarities to Virgin River with Hard of Dixie are striking. It’s about a young girl who inherits and runs a clinic in a small town in the Deep South.

It stars Rachel Bilson who plays the role of Zoe Hart and gives an impressive performance throughout. It’s a well-known feel-good series and if you haven’t dived in yet, this is definitely going to be up your street.

Sadly, the series is only available on Netflix in the United States at present but if you can find it elsewhere in your region give it a shot.

Heartland

Number of seasons: 11

Available on Netflix: In all English speaking countries and many others.

This Canadian series follows a family ranch that has met hard times with the death of a mother in the family and is often a heart-wrenching affair.

The similarities with Virgin River are the fact it takes place in a close town and is about family and loss.

The good news for those who do have Heartland streaming is that there’s plenty here to keep you busy with Netflix US alone having 194 episodes to binge through.

Northern Rescue

Number of seasons: 1

Available on Netflix: Globally excluding Canada

Northern Rescue has a few things similar to Virgin River. Firstly, it’s about a family retreat to a place where life moves a little slower to help forget about their old lives.

Secondly, there are similar tear-jerking moments throughout the Canadian series.

Sadly, the second season of Northern Rescue looks unlikely without an official renewal as of yet.

Here’s what the series is about:

After a tragic loss, the Wests face some difficult choices — one of which finds them relocating from Boston to father John’s small coastal hometown.

Anne with an E

Number of seasons: 3

Available on Netflix: Globally

Anne with an E probably has the fewest common themes with Virgin River but we’ve included as it’s another great adaptation of its source material (just like Virgin River).

The three seasons which saw its final season added in January 2020 tells us the story of an orphan who finds a new home and is about her growing up.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

Number of seasons: 1

Available on Netflix: Globally

To round our list of similar titles we refer to you a title that dropped around a month before Virgin River graced Netflix. This anthology series with Dolly Parton is all about stories based on her large collection of music.

The stories often focus on love, faith, forgiveness, and family something I’m sure you enjoyed if you loved Virgin River.

Here’s a list of some more suggestions including movies (all movies are available on Netflix in the United States, other regions may vary):

Marriage Story

Holiday in the Wild

Spinning Out

Wish Man

When Calls the Heart

Do you have any more recommendations for fans of Virgin River? Let us know in the comments below and if you haven’t done so already, pick up the novels by Robynn Carr too.