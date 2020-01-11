best-series-like-‘game-of-thrones’-on-netflix-in-2020

Game of Thrones – Copyright HBO

Can’t wait for Season 8 of Game of Thrones? We’ve put together a list of the best shows like the popular HBO fantasy drama to quench your thirst until it’s April 2019 release. It’s hard to match up against a powerhouse of a show like GoT but some these gems may surprise you. Let’s take a look at the best shows on Netflix to watch before the release of season 8 of Game of Thrones.

What is it we love so much about Game of Thrones? Is it the Dragons, the White Walkers and the Epic fantasy of it all? Or do our reasons lay deeper than that? Is it the schemes and betrayals as knives are plunged deep into the back of friends and foes? The romance between 2 star-crossed lovers or that of forbidden love? A war that leaves the ground scorched, the men lay dying in the dirt with wives widowed and chaos reigns throughout the land? The duels and combat between powerful warriors that fight for loyalty, fight for greed or those that fight for a cause greater than that of themselves? Frankly, it is all of these things and more!

Of course, Game of Thrones itself isn’t streaming on Netflix and nor will it be anytime soon. Many of the shows below have the elements of what makes an excellent series like that of Game of Thrones. But don’t turn your nose up just yet, sink your sword deep into episodes and binge on them like a King. But be warned you will have to use your shield to defend yourself against the pain of betrayal, love, and war.

Please Note: The List below has been arranged A-Z and not by rating and is from the Netflix US library

The Witcher Netflix Original

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Episodes: 8

Regions Currently Streaming: Worldwide

Cast: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring

IMDb: 8.5/10

Although Netflix and the show’s creators were keen to separate Game of Thrones and The Witcher, the comparisons are endless. Both are based on huge novel series and are both rooted in the fantasy genre.

The first season was huge for Netflix and therefore directly compared to Game of Thrones. Season 2 of The Witcher is on the way in 2021.

The Plot

Following the books, it tells story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter for hire and how his path crosses with Yennefer, a mage, and Ciri.

Frontier Netflix Original

Seasons on Netflix: 3

Episodes: 18

Regions Currently Streaming: Worldwide

Cast: Jason Momoa, Landon Liboiron, Zoe Boyle, Jessica Matten, Michael Patric, Alun Armstrong

IMDB: 7.3/10

While Frontier doesn’t have the same production value or grandeur as GoT the Canadian historical period-drama has gained a very loyal fanbase over the past few years. Not to mention it has helped Jason Mamoa rise from a Kahl of the Dothraki to the King of Atlantis. At the time of writing the 3rd season of Frontier was recently just released, so there’s plenty for you to binge on.

The Plot

Irishman Michael Smyth accidentally stows away on a boat heading to the new world of America. After being caught on the journey to America, upon Michael’s arrival, he is given the opportunity to earn the freedom of his lover whom he left back in the British Isles if agrees to spy upon the outlaw fur-trader, Declan Harp. Agreeing to this Michael sets out on his mission to find Harp. Harp himself has his own grudge against the men who have hired Michael. Using brutal tactics Harp is determined to break the Hudson Bay Companies hold on the fur trade in Canada.

Knightfall

Seasons on Netflix: 2

Episodes: 20

Regions Currently Streaming: USA, FRA, GER, ITA, POL, BEL, ARG, BRA, JPA, HGK 12 More

Cast: Simon Merrells, Nasser Memarzia, Tom Cullen, Jim Carter, Padraic Delaney, Julian Ovenden

IMDB: 6.6/10

The history channel has been the butt end of quite a lot of memes and jokes over the years due to their variety of documentaries. While many of their shows are to be desired shows like Vikings and Knightfall give back the network some level of prestige.

The Plot

The Knights Templar were one of the most powerful Catholic military orders during the crusades but by 1306 the once powerful organization has lost most of its power and influence. After losing many of their allies, the Order now faces the threat of extinction at the hands of the King of France. Focusing their attention to reclaim the Holyland, the Knights Templar take this on as their crusade. Entrusted with protecting the Holy Grail the order must protect the Grail at all costs and any secrets that could destroy the church.

Marco Polo Netflix Original

Seasons on Netflix: 2 Special

Episodes: 20

Regions Currently Streaming: Worldwide

Cast: Lorenzo Richelmy, Benedict Wong, Joan Chen, Remy Hii, Zhu Zhu, Mahesh Jadu

IMDB: 8.1/10

Marco Polo had a wealth of potential to become a powerhouse for Netflix but alas it wasn’t to be. Don’t deter this from watching it though, some of the fight scenes are nothing short of excellence and visually the series is beautiful.

The Plot

After traveling along the silk road for Three years young Venetian explorer Marco Polo is taken prisoner by great Kublai Khan, Marco is forced to learn the world of politics and the culture of the Mongolians in the court of the Khan. Seeing Marco as a useful tool in his campaign to become Emporer of the world Kublai Khan keeps Marco at his side.

Medici: Masters of Florence Netflix Original

Seasons Available on Netflix: 2

Regions Currently Streaming: USA, UK, CAN, GER, BEL, IND, SWI

Cast: Richard Madden, Stuart Martin, Annabel Scholey, Guido Caprino, Alessandro Sperduti, Valentina Belle

IMDB: 7.9/10

Many fans of GoT will recognize the familiar face of a certain King in the North, Richard Madden. Better known for his portrayal of Robb Stark, Madden has been quite in demand for over the past few years. At the time of writing the second season is currently airing in Italy, ironically another GoT alumni have made their debut in the show. Playing the role of Jacopo de’ Pazzi is Sean Bean. Hopefully, this isn’t another character to add to his growing collection of roles he’s played in which the character has died.

The Plot

In the 15th Century, Florence Cosimo de’ Medici inherited the Bank of Medici after his father was mysteriously killed with poison. Our story takes place 20 years prior to this event as it explores the relationship that Cosimo and his brother Lorenzo had with their father.

Merlin

Seasons on Netflix: 5

Episodes: 65

Regions Currently Streaming: USA, UK, CAN, AUS 24 More Regions

Cast: Colin Morgan, Bradley James, Angel Coulby, Katie McGrath, Richard Wilson, John Hurt

IMDB: 7.9/10

There be dragons, magic, and knights. The BBC’s take on the reimagining of Merlin and the Legend of King Arthur was well received and had a very fierce fan following across its five-season run. Merlin is certainly more family-friendly than Game of Thrones, so this is one TV show the kids can enjoy as well. It was supposed to be the case that Merlin was leaving Netflix in December 2019 but thankfully, that hasn’t come to fruition.

The Plot

In the ancient kingdom of Camelot, aspiring wizard Merlin is learning and honing his skills to become help his uncle. Meanwhile, Prince Arthur is preparing to become the future king of Camelot. The two young men, their fates are interwoven and their destinies set, this is the legend of King Arthur.

Outlander

Seasons on Netflix: 4

Episodes: 55

Regions Currently Streaming: CAN, AUS, IND, SKR, 23 More Regions

Cast: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Duncan Lacroix, Tobias Menzies, Grant O’Rourke

IMDB: 8.5/10

While there isn’t a whole bunch of time-traveling elements within Game of Thrones, War, heartbreak, and rebellion certainly are. Outlander has become one of the sleeper hits for STARZ, and if you’re looking for a quick Game of Thrones fix then look no further.

The Plot

Claire Randall once served as a Nurse during World War 2, and while enjoying her second honeymoon, Claire is mysteriously sent back in time to 1743 Scotland. Amidst the growing Jacobite Rebellion, Claire is taken in by a group of Scottish Rebels and out of necessity marries highland warrior Jamie Fraser.

Roman Empire Netflix Original

Seasons on Netflix: 3

Episodes: 15

Regions Currently Streaming: Worldwide

Cast: Aaron Irvin, Sean Bean, Aaron Jakubenko, Edwin Wright, Genevieve Atkin

IMDB: 6.9/10

This series marks another credit for Sean Bean except for this time he’s in the narrator’s seat rather than being killed *again*. Betrayal, Politics, War you can see a theme forming here. It’s well known that author George R R Martin took a lot of inspiration from history to help write his novels and if there was ever a period of history to take inspiration from you wouldn’t have to look much farther than that of the Roman Empire. Split across 2 stories in the most significant eras of Roman history bear witness to the rise and fall of the Roman Republic.

The Plot

Part One tells the tale of Commodus and his rise and fall as the dictator king of Rome. Part Two follows the meteoric rise and eventual assassination of Emporer Julius Caeser

The Borgias

Seasons on Netflix: 3

Episodes: 29

Regions Currently Streaming: USA

Cast: Jeremy Irons, Francois Arnaud, Holliday Grainger, Peter Sullivan, Sean Harris

IMDB: 7.9

A particular series that the Lannisters may enjoy if you catch my drift? Now Imagine if the Tywin Lannister was the Pope? Best way to describe the devious Rodrigo Borgia or better known as Pope Alexander VI. Taking fictional liberties on the rumors of incest between Rodrigo’s children, the show divulged into the rumored affair between Cesare and Lucrezia Borgia.

The Plot

Through Bribery and Simony, Rodrigo Borgia becomes the Pope of the Catholic Church. Through lies and deceit, Rodrigo manipulates many of those within the church and even those within his family to ensure his family has an everlasting dynasty in the Vatican. Thrusting themselves into the heart of political Europe the Borgia family face threats from all sides as they struggle to keep a hold of their influence.

The Last Kingdom Netflix Original

Seasons on Netflix: 3

Episodes: 26

Regions Currently Streaming: Worldwide

Cast: Alexander Draymon, Ian Hart, David Dawson, Eliza Butterworth, Harry McEntire, Arna Fedaravicius

IMDB: 8.3/10

The Last Kingdom is Netflix’s answer to GoT. While the film originally was produced by BBC America, it’s astounding they relinquished it to Netflix considering its ever-growing popularity. Based on the works of author Bernard Cornwell who is well renowned for his work on historical fiction. Each season covers of least 2 books from the collection of ‘The Saxon Stories’, with 6 books down out of the current 11 we can expect of least another 3 seasons of The Last Kingdom.

The Plot

Osbert is taken captive by the Danish and renamed Uthbert while his uncle usurps the Ealdorman. After many years as a slave under the Dane Ragnar, Uhtred takes part in the conquests of Mercia and East Anglia. After the death of his former master forces Uhhred to flee the Danes, he escapes to the kingdom of Wessex. It is here he meets Alfred the king of Wessex. The fateful encounter sets in motion the future of the island nation and Uhtred’s plan to take back the Ealdorman from his uncle.

The Tudors

Seasons on Netflix: 4

Episodes: 38

Regions Currently Streaming: USA, Greece, South Korea, Thailand

Cast: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Henry Cavill, Anthony Brophy, James Frain, Sarah Bolger, Natalie Dormer

IMDB: 8.1/10

Henry VIII is perhaps the most famous king that has reigned over the country of England, also the most controversial. Throughout his reign, he had 6 wives, not to mention any number of unnamed mistresses! Lies, love, and deceit everything that you need in a historical fictional drama. In his later years, even Joffrey could have been in awe at the king Henry became.

The Plot

Centered around the reign of King Henry VIII, the series chronicles his journey from his divorce to Catherine of Aragorn to his final days as King of England. Primarily focused on Henry’s female companions over his reign and his relationships with both friend and foe alike.

Versailles

Seasons on Netflix: 3

Episodes: 30

Regions Currently Streaming: USA, GER, ESP, JPN, ARG, BRA, ITA, IND 8 More

Cast: George Blagden, Alexander Vlahos, Stuart Bowman, Evan Williams, Tygh Runyan, Joe Sheridan

IMDB: 7.9/10

The Great and The Sun King, are excellent titles to be added onto your name don’t you think? Very apt names for the longest-reigning monarch to have ever lived (we wish we could say the same for the King in the North but alas). His reign was nothing shy of quiet and his legacy would leave an impact on France forever. Louis wasted no time in seizing glory for himself through his construction of Versailles and his war against the Spanish Empire.

The Plot

In the year 1667 Louis XIV finally takes control of France and becomes king. Upon becoming king, Louis XIV commissions the construction of the Palace of Versailles. With its completion, Versailles becomes the most lavish and beautiful palace in Europe. Enticing the nobles of the land, Louis uses the palace as a means to control the scheming and corrupt aristocracy.

Vikings

Seasons on Netflix: 5

Episodes: 59

Regions Currently Streaming: AUS, MEX, IND, RUS 17 More Regions

IMDB: 8.6/10

Almost as fierce as the Dothraki themselves (minus the horde of horseback blood riders), Vikings were detrimental to the history of Europe. The mythological figure of Ragnar and the men that claimed to be the son of the legendary Viking, tore there way through the countries of Europe across the 9th and 10th century.

The Plot

Ragnar Lothbrok, a Viking warrior and farmer has aspirations for his people that far exceed the vision of his fellow warriors. Traveling west to a new world for the first time and bringing home a heart horde of loot, Ragnar has his eyes set on leading his people and bringing the Vikings to the British Isles

Which of these shows will be watching? Let us know in the comments below!