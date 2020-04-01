best-sales-to-shop-this-vogue-online-shopping-night-april-2020

Now is your chance to save on big fashion labels from stores like David Jones, YOOX and Revolve.Calling all fashion lovers!The sale event you’ve been waiting for is finally here – Vogue Only Shopping Night April 2020 has just started. The action kicked off at noon Wednesday 1 April and will end midnight on Thursday 2 April.You’ve got 36 hours to shop and take advantage of (arguably) some of the best deals of the year. Brands that don’t usually offer discounts will do so just for this sale event.Some of our absolute favourites include 25% off selected items from David Jones and YOOX. If you’re really into designer fashion, you need to check out the 30% off offer at Ena Pelly and the 20% off a special edit from Aje.Keep on scrolling to check out all the best deals, spanning across a number of categories. For more, you can also check out our Vogue Online Shopping Night hub. It’s where you can find all the deals in one place. Happy shopping!30+ of the best sales to shop during VOSN April 2020

Main Image: Instagram user vogueaustralia