best-sales-of-the-week:-cotton-on,-rebel-and-adore-beauty

Score 30% off activewear and loungewear at Cotton On, grab up to 40% off at rebel and get your hands on goodie bags from Adore Beauty.Sitting at home and practicing social distancing? If so, thank you! We highly recommend doing this if you can.To brighten up your day, we’ve rounded up the best sales of the week that you seriously need to check out.Our favourites over at Cotton On are offering 30% off categories like activewear and loungewear. Just because you’re chilling on the couch, doesn’t mean you can’t look cute while doing it.If you’re keen to work on your body and achieve your ultimate fitness goals, rebel is here to help. The retailer is slashing up to 40% off active clothing and footwear – and why not pick up some home gym equipment while you’re there?We also recommend nailing your skincare routine while you’ve got the time. Adore Beauty has an offer right now for a free four-piece goodie bag when you spend over $120.This online retailer has fast shipping options and you get a mini Tim-Tam with every order. I don’t know about you, but that’s already convinced me!From fashion to beauty to tech, there is also a ton of other offers on now that you can check out below. You can also head on over to our Finder deals hub for an extensive list of current deals across all categories.The 20 best sales of the week 1. Cotton OnScore 30% off active, sleep and loungewear.For a limited time.2. PrettyLittleThingUp to 70% off everything + extra 10% off.For a limited time.3. Lorna JaneScore 25% off full-priced items.Ends 5 April.4. rebelSave up to 40% off clothing and footwear.For a limited time.5. Dell15% off Inspiron, G series, Alienware XPS and Vostro using our exclusive code.Ends soon.6. SephoraGet up to 50% off makeup, skincare and more at Sephora.Ends soon.7. Adore BeautySpend $120 and choose a four-piece goodie bag.For a limited time only.8. Glue StoreGet 25% off storewide.Ends soon.9. THE ICONICGrab $30 off when you spend over $120 using our exclusive code.For a limited time.10. Beginning Boutique25% off full-priced items.For a very limited time. 11. VistaprintTake 40% off flyers, brochures and more + get free delivery.Ends 29 March.12. CatchScore up to 70% off bulk groceries.Ends 31 March.13. LovehoneyScore up to 70% off in the outlet sale.For a limited time.14. NastyGalGet 55% off everything using our exclusive code.For a very limited time.15. The Good GuysUp to 20% off selected KitchenAid appliances.Ends 30 March.16. FarfetchScore an extra 15% off almost everything.Ends 31 March.17. Princess HighwayGrab 30% off autumn styles.Ends 30 March.18. Tony Bianco60% off all sale items.Ends 31 March.19. ASICS30% off selected apparel.Ends soon.20. ASOSScore up to 50% off new season.Ends 27 March.

Main image: Instagram user rebelsport