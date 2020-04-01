best-remote-destinations-in-australia-to-explore

Australia offers so much more than just the typical tourist destinations if you’re willing to venture a little further out.We found the top remote destinations in Australia that are too cool, unique and stunning to pass up for your next trip.

1. Kimberley, Western AustraliaThe Kimberley region, nestled in north-western Australia, is known for its expansive space and number of stunning natural attractions. It’s also home to one of the country’s most famous 4WD road trips.Expect to see wildlife, unique rock formations in national parks, freshwater swimming holes, beautiful gorges, majestic waterfalls and much more.In an area that’s three times larger than England but with a fraction of the population, there are few places in Australia that could be classified as more remote than the Kimberley region.Best for: Road trippersTop things to see and do: Visit Broome, see the Horizontal Falls, stop by the Bungles, drive along Gibb River RoadHow long do I need? 8-18 days as a road tripAccommodation: Mantra Frangipani Broome, Blue Seas Resort and Bayside Holiday Apartments

2. Cape York, QueenslandWaterfalls? Check. Secluded beaches? Check. Adventure? Check. Get a 4WD car ready, it’s the only way to reach the charm of Australia’s most northern point.Here you’ll find rugged beauty mixed with an untamed rainforest that meets white sandy shores with not a soul on them. With 1,200km of natural landscapes, you’re bound to experience the scenery of this region all by yourself.Best for: Adventurers and nature loversTop things to see and do: Make it to The Tip, stop by the Split Rock, venture to the Torres Strait, pass through the Daintree Rainforest and chill out on Chili BeachHow long do I need? 10 days minimum if doing a road tripAccommodation: Cape York Peninsula Lodge (Bamaga), Sovereign Resort Hotel (Cooktown) and Daintree Eco Lodge (Daintree)

3. Nullarbor, South Australia and Western AustraliaOne of Australia’s most epic drives takes you across the Nullarbor Plain, cruising down the Eyre Highway. While it’s the longest, flattest drive in all of Australia, the sites you’ll see are far from boring.Highlights on this adventure include the world’s longest line of sea cliffs, sand dunes in Eucla National Park, coastal caves and much more. If you plan on off-roading, a 4WD car is an absolute must.Best for: Explorers and road trippersTop things to see and do: Don’t miss the Bunda Cliffs, make a stop at Eucla National Park, see Koonalda cave, take a picture with a classic Australian outback signHow long do I need? 6-10 days as a road tripAccommodation: Nullarbor Roadhouse (Fowlers Bay), Border Village Roadhouse (Fowlers Bay) and Ceduna Foreshore Caravan Park (Ceduna)

4. Wave Rock, Western AustraliaA different kind of wave sits in the outback, far from the ocean. Wave Rock is a 15m-high rock formation that looks like it’s about to crash over the bush instead of onto sandy shores.The multi-coloured granite rock has been formed into this shape over the past 2,700 years and sits right in the middle of farmlands. It’s a unique attraction that few venture so far out to see, making it a top spot for those who love to avoid tourists.Best for: Hikers and nature loversTop things to see and do: “Ride” the wave and walk along the trails above and below the rock, snap some pictures in the wildflower fields, check Mulka’s cave for Aboriginal paintings, stop by the wildlife parkHow long do I need? 1-2 days including the drive to and from PerthAccommodation: Wave Rock Motel, Wave Rock Cabin and Wave Rock Country Cottage

5. Uluru, Northern TerritoryAs of 26 March, Uluru and Kakadu will be closed to minimise the spread of COVID-19. We’ll update you when the area is open again.One of the most famous destinations in Australia is also one of the most remote. Uluru draws visitors who are curious about this one-of-a-kind destination, the culture and spirituality surrounding it, as well as the vast outback.While Uluru is a popular destination, the majority of people who visit Australia don’t make the time to visit, making it a place that’s easy to explore without others around.Best for: Nature and culture travellersTop things to see and do: Walk the base of Uluru, catch a sunrise or sunset, hike through Kata Tjuta, see the Field of Light, learn about the Aboriginal cultureHow long do I need? 2-5 days.Accommodation: Emu Walk Apartments, Outback Pioneer Lodge and Sails in the Desert Hotel

6. Bay of Fires, TasmaniaWhile often making the cut for the must-visit places in Tasmania, Bay of Fires remote location deters even the best of us.Personally though, we think it’s worth the extra hours in the car to witness the beauty of this conservation area first-hand. Nestled between Binalong Bay and Eddystone Point, you’ll find crystal-clear waters and picture-perfect white sand to wiggle your toes in.Best for: Beach lovers and road trippersTop things to see and do: Check out The Gardens, swing by Halls Falls, visit Grants Lagoon, take time to chill out on the beachHow long do I need? A half-day to 2 days depending on how much you want to see in the surrounding areasAccommodation: Bay of Fires Character Cottages, Kingfisher Cottage Binalong Bay and The Loft @ Bay of Fires Seascape

7. Coober Pedy, South AustraliaCoober Pedy is known as the opal capital because of its mines, but it’s also famous for being a remote town that has unique and other-worldly landscapes.Explore above ground, witnessing the Kanku-Breakaways and Anna Creek Painted Hills for incredible views that turn a beautiful red during sunset. But more importantly, spend time below ground learning about the mining culture or even spend the night in an underground apartment.Best for: Scenic views and historyTop things to see and do: Visit the Opal Fields, stop by the Umoona Opal Mine and Museum, see the Old Timers Mine, check out the Big Winch ViewpointHow long do I need? 2-3 days, adding an extra 1-3 days if road tripping from AdelaideAccommodation: Desert View Apartments, Ali’s Underground and Cave Place Units

