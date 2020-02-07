best-pizza-london-2020:-from-sourdough-to-by-the-slice,-the-top-restaurants-in-the-capital

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Pizza one of the world’s most popular foods – and rightly so.

But with popularity comes much mediocrity and London has its fair share of lacklustre slices.

Thankfully the capital also offers gluttonous amounts of very good pizza indeed. We’re home to Neapolitan-style margheritas with silky tomato bases; New York-inspired, by-the-slice bad boys laden with spicy toppings and thin-and-crispy heroes that hit the spot for a lighter bite.

From superlative sourdough bases to tip-top toppings, these are the best places in London to get a slice of pizza pie.

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

Flying in to Baker Street from Naples, this pizzeria – which incidentally was featured in Eat, Pray, Love – has been described as the best in the world, never mind London. The London branch is less scruffy (and a little more expensive) than the Naples original, and the pizzas are slightly different, too – the bases are thicker for a start. That said, the full-flavoured tomato base which is a signature is present and correct and there’s no doubting this is among the finest pizza in the capital. Be prepared to queue.

199 Baker Street, NW1 6UY, anticapizzeriadamichele.co.uk

50 Kalò di Ciro Salvo

(Luciano Furia)

Don’t be fooled by the red and black Dennis the Menace-style decor — this place does seriously good pizza. Ingredients are rich and authentic (the mozzarella is flown in from Campania) and the pizzas come with generous helpings of lip-smacking tomato sauce (that you be mopping up with leftover crust afterwards).

7 Northumberland Ave,WC2N 5BY, cirosalvo.it

Pizza Pilgrims

With restaurants in different corners of London, brothers James and Thom Eliot have come a long way since their days as street food traders. The Neapolitan-style pizzas here are soft and doughy with a plumped-up crust and a rich tomato base – try the nudja variety if you’re feeling spicy.

Various locations, pizzapilgrims.co.uk

Yard Sale Pizza

Yard Sale Pizza started out how you might expect – in a yard. Founder Johnnie Tate began his dough spinning journey cooking pies in a pizza oven in his Hackney back garden, but now the brand boasts five sites across London and has collaborated with the likes of foodie rapper Loyle Carner and, err, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin. The proof of their success is in the pie – it’s Holy Pepperoni is topped with two types of pepperoni and nduja sausage, while more contemporary options include the TSB, topped with tenderstem broccoli, manchego and pine nuts.

E2, N4, E5, E17, E11, yardsalepizza.com

Sodo Pizza Café​

In case you were wondering about the name, Sodo stands for sourdough. And that’s something they take pretty seriously here. All the pizza dough is fermented for 48 hours and then baked at over 450° so that its light and airy with plenty of that sourdough ‘tang’. With such great bases it makes sense to keep toppings simple, but special kudos must go to the brilliantly named Jon Bon Chovy topped with anchovies, olives, capers, chilli and fresh parsley.

Various locations, sodopizza.co.uk

Bravi Ragazzi

Pizzas that Neapolitans would hold dear to their hearts are served at this small Streatham spot – and it’s all about the base. Light and air-filled, it’s crackingly crisp on the outside but chewily moist within. Simple but good quality toppings complete the package.

2a Sunnyhill Road, SW16 2UH, braviragazzipizzeria.co.uk

Crate Brewery

No two items could be more perfectly suited to each other than beer and pizza – and few places are as geared up for the pair of them as Crate is. As well as making its own beer on-site it serves crispy, thin-base pizzas that are worthy of much more than just soaking up your drinks. Try the Middle Eastern lamb variety, topped with spicy mince, alongside more traditional numbers.

The White Building, Queen’s Yard, E9 5EN; cratebrewery.com

Voodoo Rays

Crust-leavers, get yourself to Voodoo Rays. This Dalston-originating pizza joint serves its pizza by-the-slice from massive 22-inch New York-style pies – do the maths and that means less crust, more topping. And what toppings they are: fior di latte mozzarella and San Marzano tomatoes are used across the board and varieties include both Italian classic and the likes of the very English Porky’s, made with Cumberland sausage, Stilton, red onion and parsley.

E8, E1, SE15, voodoorays.com

Pizza East

This mini-chain with outlets in Shoreditch, Kentish Town and Portobello has exactly the kind of cool-glam you’d expect from an offering by the Soho House group. Light springy pizza bases are laden with robust cheeses and cured meats, while the wood-fired oven they are cooked in also adds flavour to alternatives such as mac ‘n’ cheese and rib-eye steak.

W10, E1, NW5, pizzaeast.com

Franco Manca​

There’s a staggering number of Franco Manca branches throughout the capital, from Soho to Southfields and Covent Garden to Chiswick. Despite its size, the slightly sour, salty chewy Neapolitan base which made such an impression at the original Brixton Market branch remains, as do the simple but well-sourced toppings. The original Brixton branch is still the best.

Various locations, francomanca.co.uk

Radio Alice

Radio Alice probably isn’t pizza as you know it, but we’re all for expanding horizons. The concept comes courtesy of Matteo and Salvatore Aloe, two Calabrian-born brothers who brought their successful sharing-pizza restaurants to London in 2011. Bases here are thicker, fluffier and bouncier than you may anticipate, and pizzas are cut up into smaller pieces, each slice topped with perfect proportions of seasonal ingredients, ripe for passing around the table between friends. Having a pizza party? This is your perfect spot.

SW4, N1, E14, radioalicepizzeria.co.uk

L’Antica Pizzeria

The team behind this bustling neighbourhood pizzeria use traditional Caputo flour imported directly from Naples and ferment their dough for over 24 hours before it goes in the oven. The extra air inside means that the bases puff up quickly, making them lighter and airier. The pizzas are all named after famous Italians – try the Giuseppe Garibaldi made with smoked mozzarella, Napolitan pork sausages, mushrooms and truffle oil.

66 Heath Street, NW3 1DN, anticapizzeria.co.uk

Hai Cenato

Jason Atherton’s Italian restaurant serves an interesting selection of pizzas, of which half are ‘bianco’ meaning no tomato sauce. The toppings are the clever and creative rather than traditional – as might be expected from a Michelin-starred chef – but there’s nothing overly fussy going on. Try one topped with speck, nduja, spinach, anchovy and harissa for a flavour bomb, and also look out for the monthly-changing specials designed by top chefs. What makes them worthy of inclusion is that just as much care has gone into their salty, pleasingly chewy sourdough bases as it has in choosing the toppings.

2 Sir Simon Milton Square, SW1E 5DJ, haicenato.co.uk

Homeslice

There are now six buzzy Homeslice sites across London serving up impressive 20-inch pizzas. Some off-the-wall toppings may put off purists, but clever combos and a blistering hot oven ensure the end results really do work – even a goat shoulder and savoy cabbage number. Devour them whole or by the slice.

Various locations, homeslicepizza.co.uk

Circolo ​Popolare

(Lateef Okunnu @lateef.photography)

The pizzas here are as luxurious as the restaurant’s famously flamboyant surroundings. Delicious metre-long ‘zas arrive from the open kitchen’s twin rotary oven, placed on tables under floral ceilings and surrounded by walls stacked with 20,000 bottles. The crusts are chewy and light, the toppings are liberally applied and the sauces are perfect. ES Magazine’s critic Jimi Famurewa was full of praise for the doughy dishes, calling the peach-topped Orlando Blue pie “a balanced blast of sunshine.” The pizzas at Gloria, Circolo’s sister restaurant, are just as good too.

40-41 Rathbone Place, W1T 1HX, bigmammagroup.com

Made of Dough

At Made of Dough, it’s all about that crust – generously charred and tangy as heck, its arguably the star of the show. Heading into the centre, be sure that the Truffle is somewhere on your order – a white pizza, both mozzarella and parmesan are topped with white alba truffle oil and portobello mushrooms, with the option to add a mind-boggling portion of burratina on top. Starting life as a residency at Pop Brixton, the Made of Dough team now have a permanent spot in Peckham, as well as popular stalls in Market Hall Fulham and the West End location of crazy golf bar Swingers.

SE15, SW6, W1, madeofdough.co.uk

Lardo

This Hackney Central restaurant churns out superlative crisp-based pizzas from its shiny mirror-clad oven, which also acts as a focal point in the industrial-style space. British-made charcuterie is another high-point, so why not combine the two – try a pizza topped with anise pepperoni, mozzarella and rocket.

197-205 Richmond Road, E8 3NJ; lardo.co.uk

Pizza Union

This casual pizzeria with sites in Spitalfields and King’s Cross is buzzy, fast and impressively cheap – plus the pizzas are the real deal. They’re made in the Roman style, with bases that are thin and crispy rather than chewy, and come in an abundance of varieties. Good news for coeliacs – just ask for gluten free bases.

Various locations, pizzaunion.com

Santa Maria

If authentic Neapolitan pizza is your thing, then you’ll struggle to find a better spot than Santa Maria this side of an EasyJet flight. It’s run by Neapolitans Angelo and Pasquale who are so fanatical about their pizza that they’ve been known to turn away those who just order salad – but why would you do that? Stretchy pizza bases are pleasingly chewy and laden with fine Italian produce. Try the Santa Bufalina topped with tomato, buffalo mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil – a fine example of less is more. Sister site Sacro Cuore in Kensal Green is just as good.

W5, SW6, W1, santamariapizzeria

Santore

A hefty proportion of the clientele always seems to be Italian at this old-school Clerkenwell local, and that’s got to be a good sign. The signature order is pizza by the metre, made with varying toppings along the stretch – you might want to bring a couple of friends to help polish it off though. For something different try the i panuozzi, a ‘pizza sandwich’ that has the same toppings but double the dough.

59-61 Exmouth Market, EC1R 4QL, santorerestaurant.london

Zia Lucia

Zia Lucia really knows its dough. The growing pizza group has four different doughs on its menu – a traditional, a wholemeal, a vegetable charcoal and one made with gluten-free flour. Toppings are Italian in essence, with a few tantalisingly unusual variations along the way: the Andrea Pirlo is topped with gorgonzola, apple, truffle and olive sauce, while the Green Vegana is spread with spicy broccoli cream and sundried tomatoes.

W14, N7, HA9, E1, zialucia.com