best-pillows

It’s 2018. Most people know sleep is pretty important – there’s not a blog, website or magazine that won’t tell you so. Most people also know there’s no end of aids to help you sleep better from lavender sleep sprays to wake-up clocks but what about taking it back to basics?

Having comfortable bedding that caters to your needs – whether that’s a bed that feels like a giant marshmallow or as hard as a plank of wood – is so important to get right before you invest in all the extra frills. Bad bedding usually spells bad sleep no matter how fragranced your boudoir is.

Below, we’ve tested a range of pillows from budget to ultra-luxe to find out which are comfortable, which are worth investing in and which will help those who need to avoid allergens.

100% Hungarian Supreme White Goose Down Pillow

Best for: soft, sturdy and supreme comfort

Who knew a pillow could be this comfortable? Not the cheapest option but absolutely worth it if you want the type of full pillow you’d find in a luxury hotel. 100 per cent down, this pillow is both pleasantly resistant meaning you don’t just sink into it, as well as incredibly soft and airy. Goose down is also wonderfully light which means this pillow will transfer well into the summer months as well as winter.

From £83.25 | The Duvet Store | Buy it now

Feels Like Down Pillow – Firm Support

Best for: those who want a non-allergen, firm pillow that is machine washable

‘Down-like’ indeed, this pillow has the softness of a feathery pillow but its non-allergenic meaning it’s instead filled with synthetic fibres. Cased in a pure-cotton cover, this is another great option if you suffer from allergies but don’t want to sleep on something that feels plastic-y (who would?). If you like a certain firmness to a pillow but have found it hard to find in synthetic versions, this will tick the box. Added bonus: you can also tumble dry this as long as its on low.

Currently 50% off at £16 | Julian Charles | B uy it now

Microfiber Pillow with Quilted Microfibre Cover

Best for: those who want a budget-friendly non-allergen pillow

Made from microfibers, the inside of the pillow doesn’t retain heat meaning if you like the cool side of the pillow – you’re in luck. The stuffing is made from 100 per cent polyester so it’s kind to those who may suffer from allergies. In terms of plumpness, it’s firm but not stiff and easily puffs back up after you’ve machine washed it. Friendly on those who are both back and side sleepers.

£26.99 for two | AmazonBasics | Buy it now

Duck Feather & Down pillow pair​

Best for: those who sleep on their front or back

The great thing about Soak&Sleep’s feather pillow is that it’s a blend of 85 per cent small duck features and 15 per cent duck down which means your head won’t be puffed up to the ceiling. It’s certainly well stuffed and luxurious but doesn’t have that incredibly dense bulk that comes with some feather bedding. This is perfect for a front or back sleeper who doesn’t want any unnecessary height in their pillow. Cased in luxy cotton – it’s super soft to touch too.

£22 for two | Soak&Sleep | Buy it now

​ eve pillow eve pillow

Best for: those who overheat during the night

eve only produce one pillow and it’s an excellent option if you’re a fan of something more firm. Made from memory foam, if you squidge it, it will snap back to its original shape meaning it offers great support for your head and neck. It’s antimicrobial which sounds technical but is one of its biggest sells. This basically means that the material it’s made from is designed to actively discourage sweating so that you can remain sleeping on a fresh, clean, hygienic pillow. If you get too hot when you sleep or going through the menopause and suffer from night sweats, this is a game-changer.

Perhaps the only bugbear with the design is that it’s trimmed in the brand’s signature yellow which means it shows through pillow cases. If you like an all-white sheet and bed situation, it’s not the best however putting pillow protectors beneath your cases should fix this.

£59 | eve | Buy it now

Luxury Siberian Goose Down Soft Pillow

Best for: those who like soft pillows but not floppy

Extremely soft, this is perfect for those who want to sink into their beds after a long day. If you’re a front sleeper that prioritises comfort but needs a little support, this is an excellent pillow to layer over the top of a firmer pillow as not being too thick, it will allow you to reap the benefits of a stiffer pillow but actually lie on something comfortable. There’s no arguing it’s pricey but if you’re into marshmallow like kipping – this pillow is hard to beat.

£126 | The White Company | Buy it now *On sale now

Linear Memory Cushion

Best for: Design and function while also serving as an extra comfy addition to your sofa

Designed in Copenhagen, Nomess memory foam cushions are for those who like firm-but-at-the-same-time-soft bedding. The product itself squidges easily but quickly regains its shape. While not necessarily a traditional pillow this cushion-pillow hybrid features an embroidered memory foam with a 3D knitted fabric as the pillow case.

£80 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Nanu personalised pillow

Best for: personalised pillow luxury

This anti-allergy pillow is customised to you. All you need to do is visit their site, put in a few details like your height, weight and the position you sleep and they send you a personalised pillow incorporating these specs. The result is a plush night’s sleep on something made just for you.

From £35 | Nanu | Buy it now

Soundasleep Bluetooth speaker pillow

Best for: snorers and those who like falling asleep to sounds

The Soundasleep pillow is the latest innovation in speaker pillows, as it connects to your phone via Bluetooth and you can download an app that can play music, track your sleeping habits and even help with snoring. You can answer your phone while lying on the pillow and it connects to your music to play songs or a number of in-built sounds while you’re drifting to sleep. For snorers, the pillow tracks how loud your snoring is and gently wakes you out of your slumber to stop you snoring without disturbing your partner.

From £50 | Soundasleep | Buy it now

Verdict:

Bedding is such a personal thing and people’s preferences vary wildly but from the above – taking in quality, comfort and price – The Duvet Store’s Hungarian Goose Down pillow wins despite it being the second most expensive option on the list. It’s soft but not floppy, it is thick enough to sleep with it on its own but can be layered for those that need more support and its breathable meaning it works during the warmer and colder months. With that many boxes ticked, it’s worth the extra cash for truly wonderful nights sleep.

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

