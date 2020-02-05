best-original-song-oscar:-ranking-the-2020-nominees-from-worst-to-best

Your guide to what’s hot in London

It might not have the prestige of the acting or directing awards, but Best Original Song at the Oscars is always a fascinating category.

This year’s batch of nominees is typically intriguing. It’s not the strongest collection of music we’ve ever had — there isn’t anything here to rival previous winners like Moon River, Take My Breath Away or My Heart Will Go On — but there are certainly some big names involved. There have been some notable snubs, too, with Beyoncé’s Lion King track Spirit particularly unlucky to miss out.

Below, we’ve ranked the 2020 nominees from worst to best. Our ordering doesn’t necessarily match our prediction of who’s going to win — we reckon either the song from Frozen 2 or Rocketman are in with the best shout of getting the award, but neither of those top our list.

We’ll have our eyes glued to the screen on Sunday night to see who emerges victorious and, before then, be sure to check out our general Oscar predictions round-up.

5. I’m Standing With You by Chrissy Metz (Breakthrough)

With it’s soft orchestral flutters and lazy lyrics that must have been written a thousand times before (“Through whatever you go through, I’m standing with you”) this song from Breakthrough is a largely bland example of atmospheric pop balladry. Chrissy Metz’s vocal performance is solid enough, but much like the film itself — which tells the story of a teenager comatosed after falling into an icy lake, and his family’s reliance on their Christian faith to guide them through the ordeal — the song is perfectly nice and faintly inspiring, but ultimately all too predictable.

4. I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away by Randy Newman (Toy Story 4)

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away shows that, a quarter of a century after he scored the first Toy Story film, Randy Newman still has a wily knack for disguising melancholy among the jauntiness. This latest effort has a lovely, tender bridge, but apart from that, there isn’t a great deal here to tug on the heartstrings. The fact it accompanied a far from crucial scene in the film probably attests to that. Placed next to You’ve Got A Friend In Me — one of the most widely loved film songs from any era — the song was always going to be overshadowed, but even so, it does little to stake its own claim.

3. Into The Unknown by Idina Menzel and Aurora (Frozen 2)

Much like Newman’s effort on Toy Story 4, Into The Unknown is a victim of its predecessor’s success. The Oscar-winning Let It Go was ubiquitous — one of those film songs that’s still going to be known decades from now — and you can’t blame the songwriters for trying to conjure something similar for Frozen 2. Idina Menzel’s vocals are belting and the chorus is far from limp, but the eerie siren call is jarring. It’s an admirable effort, but the drama of Let It Go is distinctly lacking here.

2. (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again by Elton John and Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Having both Elton John and his impersonator, Taron Egerton, singing on the same track is a peculiar prospect. Egerton does a good job of mimicking John’s distinctive affectations, and when they come together it’s a pleasing match-up. The song itself is a romp, stomping along with all the swagger of golden-era Motown. Sure, it’s no Rocket Man or Tiny Dancer, but it’s a superb original effort and wouldn’t be an unworthy winner.

1. Stand Up by Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Stand Up does what any Oscar-worthy song should do — it straddles both the narrative of the film and its credibility as a standalone piece of art. That’s exactly what this effort from Cynthia Erivo does, evoking the pained, defiantly hopeful spirit of Harriet Tubman in both its lyrics and its music. Erivo’s voice is a showstopper, cavernously deep at points and gleaming bright at others. Even the key changes are well executed, which is easier said than done. The repeating of Tubman’s final words, “I go to prepare a place for you”, gives a poignant end to a powerful song. It may not win on Sunday night, but we certainly think it deserves to.