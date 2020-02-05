best-original-song-oscar:-five-songs-that-lost-when-they-should-have-won

Your guide to what’s hot in London

This Sunday sees the return of film’s most fabulous night: the Oscars.

The glittering annual ceremony famously celebrates the very best movies from the past year, with actors, directors and screenwriters taking centre stage – but there’s also space for musicians and songwriters in the Best Original Song category.

This year, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Mark Ronson are among those up for an award, any of whom could quite easily walk away with the accolade.

It means some superb songs could miss out — and not for the first time. Over the years, the Academy has snubbed some truly phenomenal songwriting, often in favour of far more underwhelming efforts.

These are five of the Oscar-nominated original songs that lost when they really should have won.

Mystery of Love by Sufjan Stevens (2017)

While composing two songs for Call Me By Your Name, Sufjan Stevens read the film’s script, read the novel it was based on and even spoke to the director and producer about the characters and the motivations behind them. It shows too, because this piece of heavenly folk feels intimately connected to the film, managing to bottle the emotions of tentative but definite love in the most affecting of ways.

It’s one of Stevens’ best pieces from across his lengthy songwriting career, and it seems incredible that it was ignored by the judges in 2017. Instead, they chose to honour the song Remember Me, from Coco, which is perfectly pleasant but has nowhere near the same emotional heft.

You’ve Got A Friend In Me by Randy Newman (1995)

Randy Newman has two Academy Awards to his name. It’s an impressive feat, no doubt, but it almost seems something of a let-down when you realise that man has been nominated – and then snubbed – by the Oscars on no fewer than 10 separate occasions (spare a thought, too, for lyricist Sammy Cahn, who holds the joint-record for most wins in this category, but also lost out an astonishing 22 times).

Admittedly, Newman didn’t deserve to triumph every time, but it feels especially sad for him to have lost of with this tender song of friendship. The perfect Toy Story accompaniment, it became the soundtrack to the childhood of so many 90s kids, but eventually lost out to Colors of the Wind from Pocahontas — a fine Disney song, but by no means as enduring as Newman’s effort.

Philadelphia by Neil Young (1993)

Written to accompany Philadelphia, the film starring Tom Hanks as a high-flying lawyer dying of AIDS, this song by Neil Young is a slow-burning heart-breaker. It manages to merge hope and despair, blending the two into the singular emotion so often felt. It features some achingly pertinent lyrics — “Tell me I’m not to blame/ I won’t be ashamed of love” — before the whole thing drifts off towards its final resting place.

Ultimately, this song was ignored in favour of Bruce Springsteen’s song, Streets of Philadelphia, written for the same film. The Boss’ effort is admittedly great and, as some would feasibly argue, just as worthy of the award. That victory did mean this gem from Young has been relatively forgotten, though, which seems a true shame.

I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston (1992)

If Whitney Houston’s acting in the 1992 film the Bodyguard left a fair bit to be desired, her vocal performances certainly didn’t. I Have Nothing is quintessential Whitney: vulnerable and ground-shatteringly powerful within a turn, with Houston pushing herself to breaking point without losing any of that devastating elegance.

The songwriting, handled by David Foster, is superb, alive with a drama and romance that the film itself couldn’t quite muster. In fact, this was one of two snubs Whitney was forced to endure in the same category in 1992, with another song off the soundtrack, Run to You, also shunned by the Academy. The eventual winner was A Whole New World from Aladdin — a lovely song that worked well in the film, but which pales next to Whitney’s prowess.

Live and Let Die by Wings (1973)

There were a lot of forgettable things about Paul McCartney’s Wings — in the shadow of the Beatles, it’s understandable — but this song was not one of them. It’s without doubt the best James Bond song to have been snubbed, and frankly better than the winners, Adele’s Skyfall and Sam Smith’s bland Writing’s on the Wall. Co-written by McCartney and his wife Linda, Live and Let Die has all the velocity and excitement of Bond’s Aston Martin, revving up from those softly played piano notes and bursting into action. The hook is timeless, still as recognisable today as all the way back in 1973.

In fairness, it succumbed to Barbra Streisand’s alluring ballad The Way We Were, so perhaps Paul and co were just unlucky to have been nominated in the same category.