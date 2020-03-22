It just needs one voice to win our hearts and that is Mohammed Rafi. If not his vocals then nothing can win one’s heart. Going on a long drive his are the only songs that we try and sing along with our not oh-so-good voice pretending to know all the lyrics right even though we know we got them wrong.

Here are a few amazing Mohammed Rafi vocals that are a must to have on your playlist

1. Ye Ladka Hai Allah

2. O Haseena Zulfonwali

3. Chup Gaye Sare Nazare

4. Ek Raat Do Rahi

5. Bekhudi Mein Sanam

6. Aaja Aaja Main Hoon

7. Tu Kahan Ye Bata

Well, haven’t these Mohammed Rafi songs already have had your heart? If you are a great fan of Mohammed Rafi, then stay updated on iwmbuzz.com for more.