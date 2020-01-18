best-new-tv-series-on-netflix-this-week:-january-18th,-2020

The second season of Sex Education is now available to stream on Netflix

Sex Education: Season 2 N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Runtime: 45 Minutes

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindles

One of the most popular comedies of 2019, Sex Education was a smash hit with subscribers around the world. Returning to Netflix for a second outing it’s bolder, it’s naughtier and it’s downright hilarious.

After finally getting into a relationship for the first time, Otis must now come to terms with the struggles and pressures that come with being in a high-school relationship. New students arrive at Mooredale that threatens the status quo, and a chlamydia outbreak has the students questioning about sexual health.

Nailed It! Germany: Season 1 N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Runtime: 33 Minutes

Genre: Baking, Reality

Taking the competition to Germany, the Nailed It! team enlists the bakers of Germany to bake up a storm for a delicious €5000 prize.

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 N

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 81

Runtime: 30 Minutes

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker

Beating the odds, and the ‘Netflix Curse’, Grace and Frankie now enters its sixth season on the streaming service. As the penultimate season of the popular comedy series, make sure to indulge and binge the series all over again. Grace and Frankie will be returning in 2021 with its final season.

Retirees Grace and Frankie have always been at odds with each other for most of their lives. Grace is a now-retired cosmetics mogul while Frankie was a hippie art teacher. The one thing they do have in common besides age was that their husbands are successful lawyers in the city of San Diego. The rival’s lives are changed forever when their husbands declare their love for each other and will be leaving their wives. Shaken by this overwhelming change in their lives, the once at odds pair are forced to live with each other and learn together how to cope with their new lives.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez: Limited Series N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Runtime: 66 Minutes

Genre: Docuseries, Crime

Former NFL star and New England Patriot player Aaron Hernandez had it all, but to go from hero to convicted killer, where did it all go wrong? Through interviews with friends, players and those who knew him closest, we may gain some insight into the mind of a killer that was Aaron Hernandez.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 1 N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Runtime: 24 minutes

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Karen Fukuhara, Sydney Mikayla, Dee Bradley Baker, Deon Cole, Coy Stewart

Based on the popular webcomic of the same name Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is the latest Dreamworks series to arrive on Netflix. One for the kids, we expect this will be a smash hit with the family.

Thirteen-year-old girl Kipo is searching for her father after being forced out of the safety of her underground city. Together with her friends Wolf, Mandu, Benson and Dave the group traverse the sprawling apocalyptic wasteland fighting grizzly sentient mutant animals as they search for Kipo’s father.

