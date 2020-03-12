Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We’re here to help! Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of March 13-19.Look, I don’t want to make light of the coronavirus panic, but if you’re going to hunker down inside of your hyper-sanitized self-quarantine pod while the world coughs up a lung outside, you picked a good week to do so. Netflix has some very interesting new releases this week, especially on the foreign front. Zombies, murder mysteries, horror stories, and sexy teen drama is on the menu from our friends abroad, and if your little ones are stuck home with you, they’ve got plenty to watch on the iPad, too. Be a responsible citizen and stay home and watch TV. That’s an order!

All titles debut on Friday, March 13 unless otherwise noted.

The Biggest Releases Elite Public schools aren't bad; everyone knows private schools are where kids really get into trouble. In this hit Netflix series from Spain, students at the well-to-do Las Encinas High School cope with murder, police investigations, and wrongful arrests, all while also dealing with wild parties, makeout sessions, and popularity battles. There are some Riverdale vibes without the cults, bear attacks, and mind-control drugs, but it's also clearly influenced by How to Get Away With Murder with its liberal use of flash-forwards loaded with intrigue while the present-day timeline shows viewers how things get to that point. We'll go out on a limb and say it has something to do with teenagers making bad decisions. Kingdom, Season 2 We don't really need any new zombie shows, but if we're going to watch them, they'd better have some sort of twist. Netflix's Kingdom, the first South Korean original Netflix series, was one of 2019's brightest surprises for exactly that reason. Kingdom features the undead relentlessly tearing people apart, sure, but it sets all the action during Korea's Joseon period in the late 16th Century. That means no headshots from shotguns, but who needs that when you have sharp blades slicing heads clean off? A fine mix of historical fiction and supernatural horror, Kingdom has brought the zombie drama back from the dead. And there's absolutely zero talk about doing what it takes to survive while also retaining humanity like a certain other zombie show out there. (Trailer) The Best Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in March Everything Else 100 Humans, Season 1 Call me a basic B, but I love me some "social experiment" television, and this one sounds decent. In this reality show, a group of hosts puts 100 people from different walks of life through various experiments to answer universal questions such as "Is there a correct way to use the bathroom?" Plus, they torture people! Wonderful. Altered Carbon: Resleeved Altered Carbon fans, you've seen Joel Kinnaman as Takeshi Kovacs. You've seen Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs. You've seen Will Yun Lee as Takeshi Kovacs. But have you seen a cartoon man as Takeshi Kovacs? You'll get your chance in this one-off anime film set in the world of the sci-fi series, in which Kovacs is charged with protecting a young tattoo artist from the Yakuza. (Trailer / Thursday, March 19) Feel Good, Season 1 A Canadian female stand-up comedian who used to be a drug addict takes on a new relationship in London with her previously straight British girlfriend in this light drama that seems to have a lot of moving parts! (Trailer / Thursday, March 19) Beastars, Season 1 In this Japanese anime, anthropomorphic animals live in harmony and wear cool suits, but a wolf begins to fall prey to his predatory habits. And there might be a suicidal rabbit involved? Anyway, this looks crazy and good, and not just if you're a furry. (Trailer) Bloodride, Season 1 This Scandinavian anthology horror series features six stories of terror, all linked together by a silent bus driver who, uhhh, drives people around? Listen, who cares about how they shoehorned together these disparate stories; people get murdered in gross ways and that's all that matters. Hopefully it's like Black Mirror for horror. I'm so excited for it, I watched the trailer one-and-a-half times. (Trailer) Go Karts In this Australian film, a hotshot teen takes on go-kart racing as a passion and it really seems like this should be a comedy, but I don't think it is. (Trailer) The Valhalla Murders, Season 1 In this Icelandic crime drama set in Norway about a cop from Copenhagen (???), a detective (with a rough past, of course) returns to his hometown of Oslo to help a police officer chase down a serial killer. (Trailer) Women of the Night, Season 1 This Dutch drama looks like a tacky erotic thriller and I will watch every minute of it. (Note: Netflix seems to have pulled the show's page from its site, so check for availability.) (Trailer) The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Season 3 Yeah, baby! Back in business! Boss! (Trailer / Monday, March 16) Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy Comedian Bert Kreischer paces shirtless on a stage telling jokes about how his wife doesn't f— him enough. No thank you! (Trailer / Tuesday, March 17) Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom Shaun is back in a series of claymation shorts following sheep-nanigans on the farm. Wool-d you like to watch this? It doesn't look baaaad! (Trailer / Tuesday, March 17)