best-new-restaurants-opening-in-london-this-february

Love is in the air in February – and even if it isn’t, there’s still scope for having a passionate affair with a bowl of pasta or a peanut butter burger this month.

Valentine’s Day is, of course, an obligatory date night, but there’s still another 28 days for London’s new restaurant openings to sweep you off your feet this February.

It’s a big month for the JKS Restaurants group: they’ll be reopening Michelin-starred Gymkhana after a fire last summer, along with a third location for Sri Lankan favourite Hoppers in King’s Cross.

Elsewhere, pizza restaurant Zia Lucia will open its fourth spot in Aldgate, brunch buff Megan’s will open in Islington and L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele is slated to finally open its delayed Soho follow-up.

If that hasn’t whetted your appetite, we’ve picked the five restaurants we reckon will really get us swooning. From Nigerian tapas to a dining room in a top London art gallery, these are the new restaurants to fall for this February.

Padella Shoreditch

Forget Michelin stars – what really gets people fighting for a table in London is cheap pasta. That’s the recipe that granted Borough’s Padella – a tiny, no reservations pasta bar from the team behind Trullo, serving pici cacio e pepe for £6.50 a plate – the longest queue in London. Now a second site is opening on Phipp Street in Shoreditch. Not too much information has been released on the new digs, but rumour has it that while the new site will be approximately twice as large as the Borough original, it will only cater for roughly the same number of covers. It looks like we may still be queueing after all.

Mid-February, 1 Phipp Street, EC2A 4PS, padella.co

Townsend

Ever thought a plate of food was so pretty you could put it in a gallery? That’s (almost) what Townsend is doing this month, the new restaurant opening inside east London’s Whitechapel Gallery. The venture comes from former Anglo manager Nick Gilkinson and Joe Fox, the ex-head chef of Petersham Nurseries in Richmond. Named for the Victorian architect of the building, Townsend is billed as a modern British dining room, serving the likes of curried veal sweetbread with cauliflower and sprout tops, as well as a roast haunch of venison for two with ruby beetroots and horseradish.

February 5, 77-82 Whitechapel High Street, E1 7QX, whitechapelgallery.org

Chuku’s

West African food continues its ascendance in the capital this year, kicking off with the first permanent residence for Nigerian “tapas” spot Chuku’s. A brother-sister venture from Emeka and Ifeyinwa Frederick, the award-winning pop-up will settle down in a bricks-and-mortar location in Tottenham’s Seven Sisters towards the end of the month. Fans of its previous incarnations will recognise some of the small plates, but the menu is set to expand. Expect the likes of suya meatballs flavoured with ginger and cloves; kuli kuli, a northern Nigerian snack made with peanuts, and jollof quinoa with red pepper and tomato.

February 20, 274 High Road, N15 4AJ, chukuslondon.co.uk

The Courtyard at Goods Way

This one’s not a restaurant per se, but a whole band of them. The Courtyard will open at the end of the month as part of Goods Way, the multi-purpose music, food and booze venue from Mumford & Sons man Ben Lovett. Continuing the restaurant scene’s seemingly insatiable appetite for food courts, the space will house five street food traders hailing from various corners of the capital and beyond. The Duck Truck, Breddos Tacos and Temple of Seitan are the established London names on the menu, which will be joined by newcomer Pomelo from the team behind Lupins, and New York Japanese spot Sushi on Jones.

February 28, 11 Goods Way, N1C 4DP, goodsway.co.uk

Bobo Social

It’s been a while, but Bobo is back. Bobo Social, the popular diner-meets-townhouse restaurant that inhabited Charlotte Street until last year, is making a return to London. It will be heading south of the river to Lambeth, taking up residence in Elephant Park, where it is set to serve its signature peanut butter burger, fish of the day dishes and a “Bourgeois Bohemian” cocktail selection. No confirmation yet on if chips will be served in china tea cups.

February 10, 23 Sayer Street, SE17 1FY, bobosocial.com

Foodie events that should be on your radar

Izakaya nights with Leandro Carreira at Koya City

Leandro Carreira of Londrino and The Sea The Sea fame is teaming up with udon expert Koya for a two-night collaboration. The Portuguese chef will be cooking the likes of salted cod mocchi and rice dashi, alongside kombujime (cured fish) with coriander tanuki and salted berries.

February 9-10, 10-12 Bloomberg Arcade, EC4N 8AR, koya.co.uk

Berber & Q Pita Party

This annual pita-focused knees-up returns to Berber & Q Shawarma Bar on February’s first weekend. Harneet Baweja of Gunpowder, Eran Tibi of Bala Baya, Owen Barratt and Mark Ogus of Monty’s Deli and the team behind Happy Endings will all be turning up to cook guest pitas on the day, and a £25 ticket will allow you to try them all.

February 2, 46 Exmouth Market, EC1R 4QE, eventbrite.co.uk

Busaba to serves dishes at 1999 prices for 20th birthday

London Thai restaurant chain Busaba is celebrating two decades in the business this month, and to mark the occasion they’ll be turning back the clock – on their prices. Every Monday in February will see them price its green curry and pad Thai dishes at just £6 and £5.35 respectively, replicating what they were sold for in 1999.

Various locations, busaba.co