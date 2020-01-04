best-new-movies-on-netflix-this-week:-january-4th,-2020

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is back on Netflix

It’s been one heck of a week for movies on Netflix as we cross over into a new month and indeed, a new year. Here are our picks at the best new movies added to Netflix in the United States over the past 7 days.

We’ll feature a few of the best movies below but we’d recommend you take a look at the full list of the 125 new titles that arrived on January 1st.

For now, here are our top picks of the week:

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Ferris Beuller has appeared on Netflix multiple times over the past few years but like a couple of movies on this list, we’ll never not feature them when they do return.

The movie, that is one of the defining ones of the decade, stars a young Matthew Broderick recently featured on Netflix’s Daybreak whose character skips school and goes on an adventure.

Although the movie was scheduled for January 1st, it eventually turned up on January 3rd.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory & Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Netflix, as you may have heard, is heavily invested in the Roald Dahl universe as such with multiple projects in the pipeline which is why it was a pleasure to welcome both Willy Wonka movies to Netflix.

The original starring Gene Wilder debuted in 1971 and still holds up well to modern standards. It features a sublime performance from the late actor.

The reboot movie starring Johnny Depp is widely considered to still be the inferior version but still an enjoyable affair. It follows the same path as the original with updated visuals and a modernized story with some excellent casting choices.

Multiple Terminator Movies

Can you believe there are six films now in the terminator franchise? Neither can we. Two of them (or 1/3 of the total collection) were added to Netflix on January 1st.

The only movie added on January 1st from the main trilogy is Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines. It arrived twelve years after the second movie and featured a few new faces but did see the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The second movie was the first major reboot for the franchise which premiered in 2009. It starred Christian Bale who was hot stuff thanks to his role as Bruce Wayne in the Batman trilogy at the time. Although some argue it played things too safe and overall was rather forgettable, others thought it was a very watchable movie, especially when compared to newer titles.

Final Destination Movies

If you’re in the market for some good horror thriller movies, then you can’t go wrong with the movie franchise that lit up the early 2000s.

All four of the Final Destination movies are now on Netflix in the United States with the second being a particular highlight of ours.

The movie’s premises are rather simple. They feature a bunch of teens that slowly get picked off one by one.

Some other great horrors also hit Netflix this week including:

Godzilla (1998)

Tremors 1-5 (1990 – 2015)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2

If you’re a fan of Quentin Tarantino, two of his quintessential movies rejoined Netflix this week with both Kill Bill’s first and second volume now returning to Netflix.

The first in particular in a movie masterpiece blending genres with some fantastic actors and actresses with Quentin’s signature level of storytelling ability and of course, violence.

What was your favorite movie to be released on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.