best-new-movies-on-netflix-this-week:-january-11th,-2020

It’s the second Friday of the New Year and we’ve already seen some excellent new movies arrive on Netflix. The past week has been quiet for movies, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a great little selection to choose from. We’ve picked the best of the new movies on Netflix this week for January 11th, 2020.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

The Evil Dead (1981)

Director: Sam Raimi

Genre: Horror | Runtime:

Cast: Bruce Campbell, Betsy Baker, Teresa Tilly, Ted Raimi, Ellen Sandweiss

As iconic horror movies go, The Evil Dead is up there as one of the best horror movies of all time. Directed by Sam Raimi, and starring the forever loveable Bruce Campbell, The Evil Dead for its time was one of the most groundbreaking movies of the era. Shocking audiences to its absolute core, Raimi’s horror classic was infamous for being banned in numerous countries around Europe. While the film itself isn’t a ‘cult classic’, the actor Bruce Campbell and his on-screen persona Ash Williams are cult icons.

Five-Michigan State University students take a vacation at an isolated cabin in the woods. When the group finds an ancient book, the Naturan Demanto, filled with demonic rituals, they accidentally unleash a demonic entity. With the demonic entity hellbent on killing and torturing them all, their vacation soon becomes a fight for survival.

Speed Is My Need (2019)

Director: Mark Sloper

Genre: Sport Documentary | Runtime: 74 Minutes

Racing superbikes is no easy task, the dangerous but adrenaline-fueled sport features some of the greatest racers in history. In this documentary, you’ll get to see into the minds of some of the greatest racers in the world, with access to incredible racing footage, shocking crashes, and breathtaking finishes.

A Ghost Story (2017)

Director: David Lowery

Genre: Drama, Supernatural | Runtime: 74 Minutes

Cast: Rooney Mara, Casey Affleck, Kesha, Liz Franke, Grover Coulson

An intriguing tale of loss, love and what it means to live, David Lowery’s take on the afterlife is sure to leave you scratching your head but questioning what it means to be alive.

After a fatal car crash that results in the death of a musician, his spirit becomes trapped in purgatory. Returning to his home, he must watch as life and the world changes as he silently waits for his dearly beloved wife to return home.

Live Twice, Love Once (2020) N

Director: Maria Ripoll

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Oscar Martinez, Imma Cuesta, Mafalda Carbonell, Nacho Lopez, Isabel Requena

A tender tale of love and family, the comedy-drama by Maria Ripoll will resonate with anyone whose family member has had to suffer the hardships of Alzheimer’s. With a fantastic score to boot, the heartbreaking tale won’t fail to bring a tear to your eye.

After being diagnosed with the first stage of Alzheimer’s, Emilio, a retired academic teacher searches for the lost love of his youth. Packing his bags and accompanied by his family, Emilio heads to Navarra in search of Margarita. The journey to Navarra gives Emilio and his family time to reconnect, reflect and to find the true meaning of life.

What movies are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!