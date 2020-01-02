From cinema classics to brilliant modern comedies and dramas, here’s our (regularly updated) pick of the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK…

Our top TV picks on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video guide: what to watch and how much it costs

Enjoy the magical return of a Disney classic with Dumbo (2019), or relish the ultimate Christmas movie Die Hard (wink wink) on NOW TV [Watch now] (sponsored link)

Last updated 31st December 2019

Inside Llewyn Davis

Superstar directors the Coen Brothers helm this beloved drama about a young folk singer trying to make a name for himself in 1960s New York City. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stars in the lead role, with supporting performances from Justin Timberlake (The Social Network) and Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Inside Llewyn Davis review

Wild Rose

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish woman who, upon being released from prison, wants to reform her life by becoming a country music singer. She gets the chance to fly out to Nashville, Tennessee, to see if she can make it big. Lead actress Jessie Buckley was hailed as a breakout star for her performance in this critically acclaimed indie hit. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Wild Rose review

12 Years A Slave

The recently knighted Sir Steve McQueen directs this acclaimed drama, which adapts the memoirs of former slave Solomon Northup. 12 Years A Slave won Best Picture at 2014’s Academy Awards and stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael Fassbender and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full 12 Years A Slave review

Stan & Ollie

Stan & Ollie tells the true story of one of comedy’s most famous double acts: Laurel and Hardy. Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly take the two lead roles and were acclaimed for how well they embody the late performers, earning a BAFTA and Golden Globe nomination respectively for their efforts. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Stan & Ollie review

The Disaster Artist

This comedy drama tells the true story behind what is widely regarded as one of the worst films ever made: The Room. James Franco directs and also stars in the lead role of aspiring filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, whose mysterious past and unusual appearance have made him a fascinating figure to many movie buffs. Many of Franco’s frequent collaborators also pop up throughout this 2017 awards contender, including brother Dave Franco, Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full The Disaster Artist review

Capernaum

This Academy Award-nominated drama tells the heartbreaking story of a young boy who asks to sue his parents for bringing him into the world. It’s an unflinching look at the poverty and extreme hardship faced by a Syrian refugee in a Beirut slum which makes for profoundly thought-provoking viewing. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Capernaum review

The Report

This thriller is based on true events, exploring the use of torture on terrorism suspects as a result of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation program implemented after 9/11. The film stars acclaimed actor Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman) in the lead role, with an accomplished supporting cast that includes Annette Bening (Captain Marvel), Corey Stoll (House of Cards), Matthew Rhys (The Americans) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Andy Murray: Resurfacing

This documentary charts two years in the life of British tennis player Andy Murray as serious injury threatens to take him out of the sport for ever. The cameras follow him as he pushes himself to get back to peak performance, featuring interviews with those closest to him. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Suspiria

Landmark horror fantasy from cult director Dario Argento, which is a stunning combination of menacing Grand Guignol atmosphere, dazzling colours, gory violence, lush décor and pounding soundtrack. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Suspiria review

Hereditary

This indie horror flick from newcomer Ari Aster received much attention and acclaim when it premiered last year, telling the story of a woman whose family is plagued by terror and tragedy following the death of her reclusive mother. Fair warning: this film is not for the faint hearted, but fans of genre classics like Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist should find this to be right up their alley. Plus, Toni Collette’s performance in the lead is superb. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Hereditary review

Dunkirk

Visionary director Christopher Nolan (Inception) brings the 1940 Dunkirk evacuation, a pivotal moment of the Second World War, to the big screen in breathtakingly terrifying realism. Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh and Harry Styles star in this intense action drama which will have you holding your breath on more than one occasion… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Dunkirk review

Wonder Woman

As one of the most famous super heroes of all time, it’s hard to believe how long it took Wonder Woman to get to the big screen. Fortunately, her debut movie didn’t disappoint, going big on exciting action sequences and bringing us the adorable pairing of Amazonian goddess Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) and US fighter pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Wonder Woman review

I, Tonya

I, Tonya tells the thrilling true story of American figure skater Tonya Harding, whose incredible talent was overshadowed by her association with an attack on rival athlete Nancy Kerrigan. This biopic recounts the events in a tongue-in-cheek way, poking fun at the conflicting accounts of the people involved, while showcasing superb performances from Margot Robbie and Allison Janney. Watch on Amazon Prime Video